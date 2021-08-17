St Anne’s defends use of Covid-19 support fund money for repair work 

St Anne’s Cathedral has defended its use of funding from a Covid support fund to carry out repairs.

The Belfast cathedral received £60,000 allocated under a £29m scheme backed by the Department for Communities to help the heritage sector through the pandemic, which it then used to repair stonework.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show claimed the Heritage Recovery Fund, distributed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, did not permit funding for building repairs.

However, the Cathedral has said that the the criteria permitted “stabilising heritage that is at immediate risk, for example, scaffolding or urgent conservation work”.

The programme claimed St Anne’s had used some of the £62,200 to repair stonework but did not have a breakdown of how the funds had been spent.

The Heritage Recovery Fund is part of the £29m which the Department for Communities announced last September to support the culture, language, arts and heritage sectors impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Church of Ireland said: “The Board of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, was awarded £62,200 by the Department for Communities in March 2021 through the Heritage Recovery Fund. This grant was awarded, under the department’s guidelines, to carry out essential repairs to falling stonework and to develop a post-pandemic tourism strategy.

"Due to health and safety considerations, it would not have been possible to open several areas of the Cathedral to tourists or members of the congregation until these repairs were carried out. Income to fund the repairs from tourism, events and car parking had been reduced by 80% due to lockdown restrictions.

"The successful application to the fund allowed the Cathedral to re-open to tourists as soon as was permitted by the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, thus supporting the overall economic recovery of the Cathedral Quarter."

Applications for the scheme have now closed.

The Nolan Show also identified a number of churches in the Diocese of Down and Connor which had received funding; St Mary’s Parish was allocated £50,600, St Patrick’s £18,000, and St Peter’s £6,500 for “webcams and video equipment to watch sermons”.

They also put lighting around a religious shrine, it was reported. It was claimed this was done despite the “promotion of religious beliefs” not allowed under the scheme.

In response, the Diocese said it had been transparent and referred the Nolan Show to the Department for Communities to explain how the funds had been allocated.

The National Lottery Fund told the programme: “Applications were judged according to criteria agreed with the Department for Communities and recommendations on awards were approved by a panel made up of NI committee members, senior staff and independent experts.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong called for an audit into how the funding was allocated under the scheme.

In June, a Covid-19 hardship fund for sporting organisations in Northern Ireland had been criticised for not taking bank balances and reserves held by applicants into account.

The Sports Sustainability Fund (SSF), delivered by DfC and Sport NI, had been scrutinised by the Auditor General Kieran Donnelly in a report which highlighted how the largest grant of £1.5m was paid to Royal County Down Golf Club.

The grant had been allocated despite the club having a “very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves”.

Ms Armstrong said that she has written to the Auditor and Controller General to ask for a review of the £29m fund.

Conway Mill Preservation Trust received £58,800. It was reported that in 2019 the Trust’s accounts had just over £3.1m in restricted income funds, £3.168m in net assets and around £3.6m in tangible assets.

The trust said it applied to the scheme in accordance with the legal requirements. It also put the Nolan Show under notice threatening legal action if defamatory comments were made during the programme.

Ms Armstrong insisted she had no issue with organisations using the scheme, but said it was the process of how applications were considered and funding allocated that needed to be probed.