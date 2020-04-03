Stay at home Belfast social group raises funds for NHS gear

A social group which aims to raise funds for charity has been launched in Belfast.

Social Dist Co was founded by a group of people from across the city.

Already members have helped to raise cash for purchasing vital health service equipment.

The group plans community events which are accessible online, with the profits going to charity.

It started with a Saturday night quiz which has raised over £350 to provide 500 full visor masks for those working front line in the health service in Belfast.

One of the organisers said: "We came together on St Patrick's Day - not in a pub or at a parade. We were #stayathome. Instead, we all came together, apart, in a Zoom call.

"At the end of the call, we decided we should open this up to the world and so began the start of our Social Distancing Community (Social Dist Co)."

For more information visit www.Socialdist.co