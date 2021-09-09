Stena Line cancels four sailings on Belfast to Cairnryan service after positive Covid test among crew

Four sailings of Stena Line’s ferry service between Northern Ireland and Scotland were cancelled across Wednesday and Thursday after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Belfast to Cairnryan route operates six times a day across the Stena Line fleet, with the positive case affecting the Superfast VIII 7.30pm departure from Cairnryan and the 11.30pm departure from Belfast on Wednesday.

The company was also required to cancel its 3.45am departure from Cairnryan and its 7.30am departure from Belfast on Thursday.

Stena Line confirmed on Thursday afternoon the service is now operating normally following the case among a member of the crew.

The company said the decision to cancel some services was taken “regrettably” and in accordance with their “comprehensive safety protocols”.

They apologised to any customers who were inconvenienced and said the rest of the crew have been tested and no more cases have been found.

“In accordance with Stena Line’s comprehensive safety protocols regrettably we had to cancel four sailings of the Superfast VIII,” a Stena Line spokesperson said.

“This followed a crew member returning a positive Covid-19 lateral flow test (LFT). They have now left the vessel along with those identified as close contacts, all of whom are self-isolating and doing well.

“The company has been working with the Port Health Authorities in Scotland and, as a further precaution, the remainder of the crew have been tested. No further positive cases were found.

“The vessel has resumed service, with today’s delayed 11:30 departure from Cairnryan to Belfast. We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.”