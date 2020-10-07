Step in over Queen's Covid-19 outbreak, SDLP urges Dodds

The Economy Minister has been told to intervene over the coronavirus outbreak at Queen's.

The university said it was "closely monitoring" the increase in cases and had not ruled out extra control measures.

More than 160 staff and students at Queen's have tested positive for the virus, with another 400 self-isolating.

Daniel McCrossan said the figures were shocking and called on Economy Minister Diane Dodds to take action.

The SDLP MLA also highlighted specific issues around face-to-face lectures and students returning home at weekends.

Worried: Daniel McCrossan said the university’s infection figures were shocking

"I have heard from numerous parents who are raising concerns about the situation at Queen's (and) the situation in which students find themselves trapped because they don't want to pull out due to fear, because they are in contracts for student accommodation," he told the BBC.

"There are a number of factors impacting students that are leading to this spread at Queen's.

"Why the Economy Minister, whose remit is for higher and further education, is not intervening and instructing Queen's to move now is beyond me. There needs to be action taken."

The Department for the Economy (DfE) said it could not tell universities what to do.

A spokesperson added: "While the DfE is responsible for funding universities for teaching and research, they are otherwise autonomous institutions and the department has no remit to intervene or give them direction.

"This is a public health issue and the minister would therefore expect the universities to follow all public health guidance."

Queen's said on Monday it was investigating reports of reckless behaviour by students in the Elms halls of residence, where there are around 30 cases, after a video emerged of a party.

It added the safety of staff and students was its first priority.

"Queen's is liaising with the Public Health Agency on a daily basis to ensure the university is continuing to apply the correct measures to limit the spread of infection," a statement read.

"Although the number of staff and students affected remains a minority, the increase in positive cases is a concern.

"The university fully appreciates this may cause anxiety for students, staff and their families.

"Queen's is monitoring (this) and will not hesitate to apply additional measures to further protect members of our community."

The university said that, according to evidence gathered through contract tracing, transmission was happening in social or accommodation settings.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was alarmed by the number of cases among students and staff.

"That's something that needs to be addressed and needs very strong leadership from the universities," she added.

"What we need to see is very clear communication.

"At the end of last week I met with the National Union of Students. They very clearly articulated to me that they don't feel they are getting the information that is required.

"I think that is something that needs to be addressed because we all have an individual responsibility and a collective responsibility to work our way through what is going to be the most challenging of times."