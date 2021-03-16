Stick to guidelines on St Patrick's Day, urge health officials

The Public Heath Agency has urged everyone to stick to the Covid-19 regulations during the St Patrick's Day celebrations and not undo the hard work in keeping infection rates down.

On January 1, the seven-day rolling average of positive virus cases in Northern Ireland reached 1,867 - but that fell to 181 on March 11.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Department of Health recorded zero Covid deaths for the first time since October.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is now calling on people to find alternative ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day and avoid the temptation of meeting up or partying with friends or family.

Dr Stephen Bergin, interim Director of Public Health at the PHA, said the country is in a "very important moment" of the pandemic and that it is essential we do not become complacent after driving down infection rates during the winter period.

"The sacrifices we have all made during this lockdown are making a difference, and infection rates are dropping ­- that combined with the roll out of the vaccination programme provides many reasons to be hopeful as we approach St Patrick's Day and Easter, but it remains as important as ever to continue following the advice and regulations if we are to have better times ahead," he said.

"The rule to stay at home remains in place as we are still in lockdown, and although many people will be off work and children will have more free time during the day, it's really important that we all stay local, do not travel around the country and don't mix households."

The PHA outlined that keeping a distance of two metres between you and anyone outside of your household; washing your hands properly and regularly; and wearing a face mask are all still vital in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

Booking yourself a vaccine is also important when you are invited to do so, added the PHA.

Dr Bergin said that the fight against Covid-19 is not over and "we don't want to slip back to a very bad situation" with an increase in cases, hospitalisations and severe illness from the virus.

He recommended connecting virtually with loved ones and friends to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

"If you play an instrument, use the day or the run-up to the day to learn some new tunes and the joy is in the sharing, so play the songs for your family and friends," Dr Bergin continued.

"You could hold a virtual session, getting your friends and relatives to join in too with songs, poetry and stories of their own.

"If you've ever learned any Irish dancing, you could teach the kids a few steps. But be careful not to cause yourself any injuries if you're planning to have a ceili in the kitchen.

"Having a Guinness is many people's part of the celebration so you could have a video call with friends and toast the day but don't overdo it - get to know your alcohol units and stay safe.

"It's not recommended that men and women drink any more than 14 units per week and these should be spread evenly over three or more days with alcohol-free days included in your plans.

"You can't 'save up' your units for a particular day or celebration," he added.