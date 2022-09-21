Still ‘some way to go’ before Covid pandemic is over in NI, says chief scientific adviser

Northern Ireland has some way to go before the Covid-19 pandemic is over, according to the chief scientific adviser.

Prof Ian Young welcomed a statement from the World Health Organisation (WHO) proclaiming the end of the global health crisis is in sight.

However, he warned that 200 patients are still in hospital with the virus which is infecting between one in 50 and one in 70 people here each week.

“It’s important to point out they are not saying this is the end of the pandemic – they are saying a potential end is in sight,” Prof Young told BBC Radio Ulster.

“But there is still some way to go and still a significant risk from Covid.”

While the health expert did concede there are encouraging signs of a gradual reduction in cases over the summer, he warned winter will bring increased risks.

“Throughout the summer there have been a considerable number of patients in hospital with Covid,” Prof Young said.

“Covid remains, certainly for the elderly and vulnerable, potentially a very severe illness.

“Unfortunately, a small number of people will continue to die from the virus.”

In its most upbeat assessment since WHO declared a global pandemic in 2020 its director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We are not there yet. But the end is in sight."

Prof Young urged people to get their Autumn booster jab to help everyone get across the finishing line.

He urged people to ensure they have adequate resistance against infection and severe symptoms going into the winter which could be a difficult one.

“Getting a booster is vital,” the expert added.

Prof Young also insisted people suffering from long covid have not been forgotten by the health service, but admitted there is “no easy cure”.