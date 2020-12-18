Storm before the calm: What pre-lockdown mood is like on NI streets

The grey skies over Belfast summed up the mood on Friday as Northern Ireland faced into a brief Christmas respite before the next raft of coronavirus restrictions kick in for six weeks from Boxing Day.

While Belfast city centre was a hive of activity on Friday as Christmas shopping continued, it will be a very different place in six days time when the shutters come down until early February.

For husband and wife Dean and Sorcha Neeson from Antrim, the new rules mean curtailing their plans to visit family.

"It's awful and it doesn't really feel like Christmas now but we'll just have to try and keep things as normal as possible for the kids," said Sorcha.

"I work for the health service so I understand why lockdown is needed but it wouldn't be if people would just stick to the rules."

"I just don't know how everybody is going to get through this. "It has put such a dark cloud over Christmas," added Dean.

Fellow health worker Sharon Brannagh from Dungannon was supportive of the move.

"Anything that can get the case rates down is needed because this virus is very real and it can destroy families," she said.

"But I am sad for the business owners who will be impacted."

Paul McCotter from Jordanstown believes the tough new restrictions are too little too late.

"Something like this should have been done back in October and November when everyone else was doing it. It's shutting the gate after the horse has bolted.

"We had planned for a small Christmas anyway and hoped to go to Donegal for a few days over the new year but that looks unlikely now," Paul said.

Michael McGlade and his partner Chiara Battistella from Belfast also agreed that the timing was not ideal.

"I knew it was coming but I wasn't expecting it on Boxing Day," Michael said.

"I think a full lockdown is the right idea as I'm not a fan of this in-between idea where things are slightly locked down.

"This will spoil things over Christmas and I'm not looking forward to six weeks of lockdown in the bleak mid-winter - it's going to be tough."

"If mask wearing and social distancing was enforced more carefully maybe this wouldn't be necessary," Chiara added.

Mother and daughter Alison and Mary Francey from Newtownabbey were full of sympathy for both business owners and healthcare staff.

"I think it's better to have a full shutdown for a certain length of time instead of one week open and then two weeks shut," said Alison.

"Businesses can't keep going through that all the time - it's just not fair. I think everyone is really just fed up now and they have had enough. It's disheartening news but not surprising."

Mary added: "It has to be done because it's terrible to see doctors in hospitals not able to cope if they are having to treat people in the back of ambulances."