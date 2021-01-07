Stormont accused of 'governance failure' for lack of leadership during pandemic

An independent think tank has accused Stormont of a “grave failure of governance” for not providing leadership and a united front during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the first anniversary of the deal to restore power-sharing approaches on Saturday, the group Pivotal called on the Executive to urgently agree a programme for government and to work hard to restore public confidence.

It said that while some progress had been made in health and education, many of the pledges outlined in New Decade, New Approach remain unfulfilled.

“The pandemic was a major factor in this but, nonetheless, Northern Ireland has growing challenges that require reform. Covid-19 has not made those any less pressing,” it said.

Pivotal director, Ann Watt, said: “Northern Ireland needs a government focussed on tackling our long-term problems in health, education and the economy. To do that, the Executive needs to work with a genuine sense of partnership and common purpose. This has been lacking – a culture change is necessary.”

Ms Watt said that Stormont's early handling of the pandemic was positive: “The daily press conferences from the First Minister and Deputy First Minister provided a regular stream of information - crucial during such difficult times - as well as a sense of collective responsibility and accountability.

“However, from June onwards, cracks began to show. The daily conferences were abandoned after the Deputy First Minister’s attendance at a prominent republican funeral. Covid rates rose and, in November, a renewed set of measures to reduce infection rates was blocked by the use of a cross-community mechanism.

“This was the old misuse of power, falling down along old factional lines, all in the middle of the biggest global health crisis in a century.”

Ms Watt said that New Decade, New Approach showed “welcome ambition” for Northern Ireland but was signed off without an agreement on funding to deliver its commitments, and without the politicians agreeing a policy agenda or priorities.

“ A programme for government was supposed to follow quickly but never arrived,” she said. “Transformation of health and social care, improving skills in the workforce, and making Northern Ireland a leader in climate reform are priorities – all of which should be underpinned, as quickly as possible, by a programme for government.”

Pivotal’s report welcomed the settling of the nurses’ pay dispute, the appointment of a mental health champion, and the reconfiguration of the health system to focus on Covid.

But it added: “Northern Ireland’s waiting times are off the charts and no plan to fix this was brought forward, while the wider transformation envisioned in the Bengoa report has not progressed.

On education, it welcomed the settling of the teachers’ pay dispute and a review into the links between underachievement and socio-economic background.

However, it added: “Fundamental pressure on schools’ budgets has not been addressed, a new Special Educational Needs (SEN) framework has not appeared, and the system still lacks a modern approach to careers, skills and training.”

It urged Stormont to draw up a recovery plan to address “lost learning” due to Covid, to significantly invest and reform SEN, and to work towards "creating an economy fit for the future”.

On the environment, Pivotal noted that the Executive still had no climate change strategy, “no legislation nor emission targets, no energy strategy and the promised Independent Environmental Protection Agency has not appeared”.

On the economy, the report said there had been “little strategic investment in long-term skills development” and “little movement on developing a regionally-balanced economy”. On infrastructure, it stated that “a plan for wider infrastructure investment is lacking, and nothing has been done to reduce pressures on the wastewater system".