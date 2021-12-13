Stormont debate on contentious Covid vaccine passports suspended amid legal concerns

DUP MLAs argued that vaccine passports amounted to ‘discrimination’

A debate on a mandatory Covid certification scheme at the Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended.

The debate had continued for around five hours across Monday afternoon and evening to 9pm.

Regulations are now legally enforceable and venues who breach them could face fines of up to £10,000.

Customers must show either proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid to enter licensed premises and entertainment venues.

Health Minister Robin Swann was eager to conclude the business on Monday night.

However, Speaker Alex Maskey said he was advised that there's a danger of legal action if the debate continued.

The assembly was adjourned and a time for the conclusion of the debate, with Mr Robin Swann’s closing speech and the vote will be set, possibly on Tuesday.

The health minister opened the debate by outlining the detail within the Covid-19 certificate scheme.

Mr Swann said that it’s been a challenge for our businesses but said the scheme hasn’t been targeted at any sector.

He sympathised with sectors impacted while adding that he would have supported a financial package if it had been put forward and believes businesses should have been backed in terms of purchasing scanning equipment.

During the sitting, Jim Wells of the DUP said “what I’m going to say is going to be controversial”.

He told the assembly that as far as he’s aware he is onle one of two members who is not vaccinated.

“It does not make me someone who should be discriminated against, or shunned in public.”

The South Down MLA repeated his objections to taking the current vaccines on offer in NI.

Mr Wells said he was not anti-vaccine but would want to be at the door of the vaccine clinic the day that there is a vaccine I can take as he expressed personal concerns about those on offer in the UK.

His party colleague DUP MLA Paul Frew said bringing in vaccine passports amounts to “coercion” and “discrimination”.

When challenged over that use of language by SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon he reiterated his belief that it amounts to discrimination saying the regulations “don’t cut it” and he will not support them.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said Covid has robbed us of the old normality, for now.

“We are in an emergency situation, one where we do not have the luxury of accommodating every individual point of view or spending months debating a new policy.

“Of course it’s not natural to show a vaccine certificate, a lateral flow or PCR to have a meal in a restaurant, I know that, we all know that.

“It’s not usual to flash an app on your phone to go for a Christmas pint with your mates, we know that.

“But it is not normal to have our hospitals overrun with patients struggling to get a breath, or to have daily deaths from a cruel airborne virus, or to ask schools, hospitality and other places to close. We need to do all that we can to keep each other safe and keep our society open.

“This is an extraordinary time and it calls for an extraordinary response.”