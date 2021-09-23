Stormont Executive says no changes to coronavirus restrictions until October 14

The Stormont Executive has confirmed that no changes to coronavirus restrictions will be made until at least October 14.

Giving an update after an Executive meeting this afternoon, First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the “cautious” approach reflected pressure on the health service.

The meeting follows the confirmation of a further eight deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,165 new positive cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Mr Givan said the Executive had made “huge progress” in recent months in terms of coronavirus, including 38 relaxations of restrictions.

"We’re able to a lot of things that we weren’t able to prevously. We are now left with a remaining nine areas that need to be considered.”

He said no changes will be made before October 14, with a review of this by October 7.

On social distancing, he said the Executive would meet on Monday to discuss the matter in detail and how it affects certain sectors.

"We’re going to continue to make progress. We did get an update on where the transmission rate currently is and the hospitalisation levels.

"Over the past 10 days we’ve had a 25% reduction of hospital admissions.”

He said projections were also “optimistic” in terms of community transmission and hospitilisation.

"That is something that we are continuing to monitor. That will inform the decisions that the Executive are continuing to take over the next number of weeks.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ms O’Neill welcomed the return to face-to-face meetings for the Executive.

In discussing a multi-year budget, she said the Executive agreed the health service and tackling waiting lists had to be prioritised going forward.

Other areas discussed included Universal Credit, with Ms O’Neill criticising a decision by the UK Government to cut a £20 top-up payment.

On coronavirus, she said the message from healthcare staff made it clear the approach to easing more restrictions had to be cautious.

"That’s what we have achieved today…I made a commitment to the health care staff that we did meet in the Royal Victoria Hospital that we would reflect accurately their view.”

She added that work was underway to prepare for a Covid-surge plan in the autumn and winter months.

Reacting to the announcement, Hospitality Ulster’s Chief Executive Colin Neill called the lack of progress “hugely disappointing”.

“It is totally unacceptable that, once again, the hospitality sector has been left out in the cold with no plan, no dates and no action.”

Mr Neill said hospitality in Northern Ireland remained in a “holding pattern” which was having a huge impact on businesses and livelihoods.

He challenged the Executive to provide a practical roadmap and timescale out of the “punitive” restrictions.

Mr Neill also raised concern about the use of vaccine passports to gain access to pubs and restaurants, as suggested by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

"What does that entail? What about unvaccinated staff? What about existing regulations?

"We need to be involved in the detail and to see the logic followed through with movement on existing regulations like social distancing and being allowed to stand at the bar at pubs, for example.”

As the Christmas season approaches, Mr Neill said the lack of clarity from the Executive along with other factors like labour shortages and increased overheads were pushing hospitality towards “a catastrophic winter”.

At present, coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland state that up to 15 people from four households can meet indoors in a private home.

Social distancing outdoors is no longer required but in certain places like restaurants and shops at least one metre of social distancing is still required.

Face coverings are still required on public transport and in retail unless exempted.

Night clubs remain shut although concerts have returned and audiences at indoor concerts must remain seated.

For international travel, a traffic light system is no longer in place with a single red list remaining.

No change has been made in regards to testing before travel and arrivals.

Those who are a close contact of a person that has tested positive for Covid are no longer required to self-isolate provided it has been at least two weeks since a second vaccine.

Contact tracing is till required in certain settings and those working from home are encouraged to keep doing so where possible.