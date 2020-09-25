Stormont ministers deny disagreements behind delay in pub curfew call

Decision is due next week as £165m support revealed for business, arts and capital projects

Stormont ministers have denied that disagreements are behind delaying a crucial decision on pub curfews.

A decision was expected at yesterday's Stormont briefing, as other UK regions have moved to set closing times for pubs and restaurants at 10pm in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, while in the Irish Republic the curfew is 11.30pm.

Yesterday, a further 189 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were reported in the previous 24 hours, with the death toll remaining at 577.

First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed the R rate, used to measure the rate of transmission, was 1.5 and that the average daily rate of new Covid cases had jumped from 90 to 150.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy also used the briefing to announce a £165m financial support package for business, cultural and capital projects.

On the issue of pub closing times, Mrs Foster said there was a "strong unity of purpose" in the Executive, but an announcement would not be expected until next week.

She added that the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officers were fully supportive of the Executive's position.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill urged people to act sensibly over the weekend and said the delay was about "dotting the Is and crossing the Ts".

She added: "There is no failure to agree anything. We actually have an agreed way forward."

Ms O'Neill said the latest Covid restrictions, preventing mixing between households, were essential to slow the spread of the virus and avoid a second lockdown.

"We're introducing targeted interventions which we believe will have a positive impact," she said.

"We know these measures can work, we've already seen this in localised areas where we've introduced restrictions."

She noted that cases in Ballymena had now been reduced by 50%.

"We want people to live their lives, but we also want you to do it in a way that keeps you safe and protects your loved ones."

With the current increase in transmission, she said daily positive cases could reach 600 a day by the end of October without immediate action.

Outlining the latest measures to help the economy, Mr Murphy said that £29m would be used for cultural recovery to help musicians, venues and museums.

A further £29m for business interventions will include support for the tourism industry and a Holiday at Home voucher scheme.

Anticipating extra pressure on the health service, Mr Murphy said £600m was also being held centrally for further interventions including PPE requirements and for bus, coach and taxi industries.

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland welcomed the long-awaited announcement for funding for the cultural sector.

"There have been devastating financial consequences for all working in and around the arts because of venue closures, the restrictions of social distancing placed on audiences and staff, and the massive loss of earned income since lockdown began," it said.

Earlier, Mrs Foster addressed new measures to support businesses announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, welcoming an extension of a 5% VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

As the furlough scheme is due to end next month, she said it had benefited around 250,000 workers in Northern Ireland and the Executive was still looking at the detail of the chancellor's emergency jobs scheme to replace it.

The Job Support Scheme, which will last for six months from November, will see the state and employers top up the wages of staff working at least a third of their normal hours, with companies which did not take part in the furlough scheme also allowed to apply.

Under the scheme, a worker doing a third of their normal hours will still receive 77% of their usual pay, up to a cap - 33% from their firm for the hours worked, a 22% top-up from the employer and a further 22% from the state.

Mrs Foster added that measures to enhance cancer services in Northern Ireland had now been approved by the Executive, with the Health Minister due to give further updates next week.

"While we battle Covid, we are also extremely mindful of ensuring we offer the very best non Covid healthcare too."

She added: "We do have an ageing population and of course the risk of cancer increases with age, we need to have increased capacity to address under-performance in meeting our waiting time targets and to deal with the increasing demand for these services."