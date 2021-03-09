Stormont ministers hail Covid-19 vaccine success

600,000 will have received their first jab by Wednesday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, First Minster Arlene Foster and Health Minister Robin Swann during a visit to the Ulster Hospital vaccination centre. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Over 600,000 people in Northern Ireland will have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

On a visit to the vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald today with the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Mr Swann, First Minister Arlene Foster said the continued success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme will guide us to brighter days.

To date 596,527 people have now been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine administered across all care homes.

Over 40% of our adult population in Northern Ireland have now received a vaccine.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Swann says it's likely that 600,000 people in Northern Ireland will have had their first jab by Wednesday.

He added: “The delivery of the vaccination programme, across our Trusts and GP practices, has involved an enormous effort by dedicated professionals and volunteers who have made a vitally important contribution in the battle against the pandemic.

“As our vaccine supplies increase, we will see a major expansion of the programme in the coming weeks. Everyone has made huge sacrifices this past year and now everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated. Please don’t hesitate when your turn comes.”

Mrs Foster added: “We are now well through the Phase 3 stage with 641,121 vaccines administered and the programme is accelerating.

“Later this month we will see the opening of the mass testing facilities at the SSE Arena, along with the inclusion of over 350 local pharmacies as part of a planned expansion.

“This gives us all the much-needed confidence that brighter days are close at hand.”

Ms O’Neill said the success of the vaccination programme has been nothing short of amazing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She added: “It is remarkable that more than 641,000 vaccines have been administered across the north in only three months since the programme commenced on 8 December.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is a precious resource that offers valuable protection to people across our community and will help to drive forward our recovery from the pandemic.

“We are immensely grateful to all those who have been involved in the planning and delivery of the programme and to all those who have come forward to be vaccinated.

“I would urge everyone to take up the vaccine when it is offered to you.”