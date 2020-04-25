Stormont ministers hail 'excellent' response to new volunteer-led scheme for the delivery of medication

Staff at the Medicare Pharmacy on the Belfast's Ormeau Road on Monday, March 23rd. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The "excellent" response to a new volunteer-led scheme delivering medicines to patients in Northern Ireland has been welcomed by Stormont ministers.

The scheme is being co-ordinated by the Community Development and Health Network (CDHN) to deliver medication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "It is vital that those who are unable to leave their home because of Covid-19 continue to get access to their medicines. Many of us can rely on family members, friends, or local support for help.

"However, there are people having to self-isolate who are experiencing difficulties and it is for those people that this service has been introduced.

"I am aware that community pharmacies have been working extremely hard to meet the increased demand for home deliveries of medicines within their communities.

"I am greatly encouraged to report that over 170 pharmacies have signed up to the new scheme and 142 of them have been matched with a community or voluntary sector organisation."

The Health and Social Care Board is continuing to work closely with the CDHN to co-ordinate volunteer organisations who will provide vital support to community pharmacies. Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: "It is thanks to the work coordinated by CDHN and carried out by the volunteer network, including sporting organisations, that patients will continue to get their medicines.

"During this outbreak we have seen many excellent examples of volunteering in the battle against Covid-19.

"I believe this delivery scheme to be a great example of voluntary action which is designed to help the most vulnerable members of our community.

"And I applaud the CDHN, the Health and Social Care Board and the many volunteers in their efforts to achieve this."