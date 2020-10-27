Stormont safety row: MLA's anger at failure to install temperature check

Precaution: A steward takes the temperature of a spectator before a football match in London at the weekend

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has accused Stormont of failing to take adequate measures to protect its staff and MLAs against Covid-19.

Mr Carroll said it was "bizarre and irresponsible" that non-contact thermometers had not been installed at the entrances of Parliament Buildings.

He said: "It is ridiculous that most gyms now have these thermometers to test people entering their premises yet Stormont, which is supposed to be leading the fight against Covid-19, does not.

"An MLA or member of staff with a high temperature, and possibly Covid, could at present enter Parliament Buildings and the chamber, and unwittingly infect many people.

"As an employer, Stormont has a duty to protect its security and canteen workers, its porters, as well as other Assembly and party staff."

Mr Carroll said non-contact thermometers were commonplace at the entrances of most offices in Belfast.

"When you go into Parliament Buildings, there are hand sanitisers - that's it.

"Why is Stormont failing to put in place the robust measures that others have done to protect the health and lives of staff?

"A raised temperature of course doesn't mean someone has Covid, but it is one of the major symptoms."

Two MLAs have so far tested positive for Covid-19 - the Ulster Unionists' John Stewart and the SDLP's Daniel McCrossan. Around a dozen other politicians, including Executive ministers, have had to self-isolate after being in contact with a positive case.

Mr Carroll said that he had raised the thermometer issue with the Assembly Commission, which is responsible for the day-to-day running of Stormont, but was dissatisfied with its response.

The Commission wrote back to him, stating: "Consideration has been given to the merits of providing non-contact thermometers at the entrances but this has not been identified (either through advice from the Public Health Agency or through guidance issued by the Executive) as a requirement at this time."

The Commission added that a Covid-19 response group met every week "and will continue to implement such measures as are necessary to mitigate the risk of infection in Parliament Buildings".

Assembly members from other parties have privately told the Belfast Telegraph that they share Mr Carroll's concerns about the strength of the safety measures in place at Stormont.

Mr Carroll also raised the issue of the absence of facilities for MLAs and ministers to join Assembly proceedings remotely.

The West Belfast MLA said: "Last week, there were four Executive ministers - Robin Swann, Michelle O'Neill, Conor Murphy and Caral Ni Chuilin - self-isolating.

"This is clearly going to be the case for ministers and MLAs in coming months due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

"It is therefore vital that those, who are not Covid-positive but are self-isolating, are able to take part remotely in proceedings.

"The mechanisms are in place to do this for committees but strangely not for plenary Assembly sessions.

"That must change."

Mr Carroll added: "In these extraordinary times, it is vital that self-isolating ministers can still be held accountable in the chamber, and that self-isolating MLAs are able to hold them to account.

"Belfast City Council can hold full virtual meetings, I fail to understand why Stormont cannot introduce the technology to allow ministers and MLAs who are self-isolating to partake fully in Assembly business."

In response to Mr Carroll's question, the Assembly Commission replied: "The Assembly's standing orders do not currently provide for members to participate remotely in plenary business.

"If the Assembly was to amend standing orders to allow for this, the Assembly Commission would provide the Assembly with the necessary infrastructure and technology."