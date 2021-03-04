Stormont spent £10m on private hospitals in three-month period during Covid pandemic

MLA slams use of public money in such a way during pandemic as 'slap in the face'

Cash-strapped health bosses are expecting to pay £10m to Northern Ireland's three main private hospitals for work they carried out during three months of the pandemic.

Health Minister Robin Swann revealed the eyewatering sum in response to a question from People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

The health service has been sending a proportion of patients, including those with life-threatening conditions such as cancer, to Kingsbridge Private Hospital, North West Independent Clinic and Ulster Independent Clinic as it struggled to cope with demand as a result of Covid-19.

Mr Carroll submitted a question to Mr Swann asking for the cost of sending patients to the three hospitals during a three-month period in 2020 and the UUP minister said the "overall cost is expected to be in the region of £10m".

Mr Carroll, who has been leading calls for the government to take over private clinics during the pandemic, said: "For profit private healthcare is wrong in any scenario but is increasingly so in the middle of a health pandemic where our health service is stretched to all capacity.

"Repeated Executives have failed over many years to properly invest in our health service resulting in a scenario that many treatments have been cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

"In that context, to spend at least £10m in a three-month period funding private healthcare providers is a slap in the face for all those who clapped our NHS and everybody who relies on health treatment.

"Instead, the Health Minister and the Executive should spend taxpayers' money and its efforts on increasing and expanding the publicly run health service, rather than further exacerbating health inequalities by continuing to support a two-tier health system, in which people can get treatment if they can afford to pay for it."

Last week the Belfast Telegraph revealed that some patients were waiting six years for a first outpatient appointment, while the wait for some specialties had doubled during the pandemic.

The Department of Health said the pandemic has had "an inevitable and serious impact on already unacceptable waiting times for elective care".

It added: "Every attempt has been made to protect the most urgent surgeries and reschedule postponed operations as quickly as possible, this includes use of the independent sector.

"The HSC continues to work closely with local independent sector providers in order to increase the elective capacity available to the HSC."

Mark Regan, CEO at Kingsbridge Private Hospitals, said the south Belfast clinic had provided access to its operating theatres and CT and MRI scanners since April last year, which had resulted in more than 8,000 patients "gaining access to timely diagnosis, surgery or both".

The Ulster Independent Clinic said the hospital had continued to support the health service with its Covid-19 pandemic emergency response since March of last year by facilitating urgent surgery and treatment for non-Covid-related diseases, including cancers.