Stormont to lead 'Day of Reflection' on anniversary of lockdown

A “day of reflection” will take place on Tuesday as part of the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

Organised by the charity Marie Curie, the landmark date will also be recognised by ministers at Stormont, alongside over 250 other organisations across business, the emergency services and community groups.

People across Northern Ireland are also being encouraged to show their respect for all those who have died during the last twelve months, as well as the bereaved families who have been left behind.

A minutes silence at 12 noon will take place at Stormont led by the First and deputy First Ministers, alongside the Minister for Health Robin Swann.

People across the nation are also being encouraged to step out on their doorsteps at 8pm to shine a light using phones, candles, torches – signifying a beacon of hope for those who have been impacted by Covid-19.

The First Minister Arlene Foster said it was about showing respect to those “who have lost loved ones and to all who are going through difficult times just now”.

“I hope that you will be able to join in the moment of reflection too and reach out and connect with family or friends to let them know that they are loved and remembered.”

The Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill touched on the impact of the virus on “everyone across our community” and said it was right that people “acknowledge the pain and loss”.

The Health Minister Robin Swann added: “The National Day of Reflection provides an opportunity for us all to pause and reflect on the challenges we have faced over the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic and to stand alongside those who have lost loved ones and feel the pain of bereavement and loss.

“The impact of COVID-19 across our society, including those working in our health and social care sector, has been profound.

“I am continually astounded however, by the huge out-pouring of support that people have shown for each other during the worst of times and resilience demonstrated across our community.

“As we reflect on this past year and continue to comfort and support all who grieve for those they have lost, we can also take heart in the growing hope that, with the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, there are brighter days to come.”

As part of the day, prominent buildings and iconic landmarks will also light up across Northern Ireland, including Titanic Belfast, Belfast City Hall, Enniskillen Castle and the Guildhall in Derry/Londonderry.