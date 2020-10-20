Strain on Altnagelvin Hospital's ability to cope likely to worsen as medic says it's like war zone

A Londonderry doctor likened his shift inside the city's GP Covid centre to a "war zone" as the Western Trust confirmed its coronavirus surge plan at Altnagelvin hospital was at the highest level with 72 inpatients.

Dr Paul Molloy said the number of people attending the Covid centre on a daily basis was higher than those seeking help in April during the first lockdown.

From March to August, the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus across the Derry and Strabane Council area was the second lowest in Northern Ireland.

However, in recent weeks numbers have soared and now the area has the highest number of cases in the UK.

Dr Molloy said that unless people adhered to the restrictions, conditions at Altnagelvin hospital would worsen.

Describing his shift earlier this week at the Covid centre, Dr Molloy said 20 patients had been seen, many of whom needed "hospital admission and intensive care" to Altnagelvin.

More were waiting to be seen, he explained.

He added: "It is really important that we stop the exponential spread of this virus by being very careful. I'm not one for exaggerating, (but) it was like a war zone at 6pm."

He told this newspaper that the strain on the hospital was likely to worsen.

He said: "Unfortunately, at the present time my observations would be that the number of Covid cases in the community is increasing and that the number of new cases continues to rise exponentially. I would suggest our local R-number is above one and we all know it has to be less than one to stop spread."

Dr Molloy said the best way to eradicate the virus was to stick to the imposed restrictions no matter what to save services at the hospital.

He added: "There are two ways to go in my opinion. Firstly we go the herd immunity route.

"However, if the R-number continues to increase, which may happen without any restrictions, the hospitals will not cope.

"We have to remember it's not just Covid. There are many people with other conditions and it's vital we try as best we can to protect these other services.

"When Covid swamps the hospital and community, all other services stop due to safety and the diversion of resources.

"The second option is episodic imposition of restrictions to 'circuit break', as I've heard it mentioned.

"If we have a lockdown, the virus level falls, then we relax the measures and it goes up.

"I heard someone on TV say we can't keep doing this. While saving lives and protecting our essential services are still important, I see no other option. Once we get out of lockdown or restrictions this time, I think it's important that we continue to behave as we are if possible.

"That means wearing a mask, staying two metres apart, washing hands and avoiding travel if needed.

"While I agree that these measures are draconian, it's also very clear now what happens when we relax."

The assistant director of acute services at the Western Trust, Mark Gillespie, said an additional ward had to be opened to deal with the number of Covid-19 patients who required hospital treatment.

Mr Gillespie added: "The trust's Covid surge plan is in 'red', with 72 inpatients.

"The trust, as part of its surge plan, moved into a further ward to facilitate the increased Covid-19 admissions on Monday.

"In order to do this, a ward needed to be decanted to another area, which took time to coordinate.

"This ward was open for admissions from 4pm on Monday and has enabled the trust to increase Covid-19 capacity in line with its surge plan."