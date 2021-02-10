Student nurse Abigail shares her story with Wills and Kate

Portstewart teen tells royals of experiences working during pandemic in video call

A first year nursing student at Ulster University has said her family could not believe she had the chance to tell the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about her experiences working and studying during the pandemic.

Abigail McGarvey (18) from Portstewart said the royal couple were "lovely" and "so easy to talk to" during the video call on Tuesday, in which she told them about a video diary for social media application TikTok she created about her first placement in Causeway Hospital as a student nurse.

In the footage she is seen getting up for a night shift, travelling to work and putting on personal protective equipment (PPE) of a mask, apron, gloves and visor. Later she puts on higher grade protection for working with Covid-19 positive patients.

She said on Wednesday: "They were really comforting and asked us so much.

"They asked about what it's like being a student nurse during the pandemic and what challenges have come up and about my TikTok video and asked did I enjoy doing it."

Nursing student Abigail McGarvey

During the call, the Duchess of Cambridge also joined a group of second and third year student nurses from Ulster University's School of Nursing taking part in a practical clinical session.

Student nurses also joined the fight against the pandemic and many opted to extend their placements to support the frontline workforce. The duchess told them they were "needed now more than ever", with the duke describing their placements during the pandemic as a "baptism of fire".

The three students were supervised by lecturer Stephanie Dunleavey as they assessed a mock patient. They told the royal couple they appreciated the invaluable experiences they have gained working on the front line, and the support they received from the university during this challenging period.

Year 3 nursing student Elizabeth (Lisa) Semerdzhieva said working during the pandemic was "frightening at the start" but she couldn't wait to do more. "You can't wait to get back out and practise, to feel like you're helping, you know, because that's what we were born to do really."

Stephanie Dunleavey, lecturer in the School of Nursing, Ulster University, and students Elizabeth Semerdzhieva, Rachel Reid and Paige Murray

Speaking with the group, the duchess said: "Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn't have chosen a better career choice and it's needed now more than ever.

"You've got almost three generations now - those coming back from retirement but also you guys doing your training who are stepping up. It shows real commitment and real teamwork, and it should really be celebrated, so really well done."

Ms McGarvey has just completed her first placement as a student nurse at the Magee campus, which she said was "absolutely amazing".

"I never wanted to leave," she said. Her first year as a student nurse has been "mad" due to the pandemic and Ms McGarvey said she and her fellow students have been "thrown in the deep end". "But I've loved it and it has confirmed it's what I'm meant to do. I'm so well supported and I haven't struggled at all."

Ms McGarvey has had to live at home for online lectures and said she would have loved to have met new friends on campus in Londonderry, something she also discussed with the Duke and Duchess.

"Even the silly things like Fresher's Week, making friends on campus or Christmas Jumper Day. Making friends is hard anyway, never mind through a screen," she added.

Despite her family not believing her about her royal meeting, she said they soon came round.

"My mum didn't believe me at the start but I'm from a whole family of nurses so they were really proud of it," she said.