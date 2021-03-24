Summer travel abroad ruled out for NI public and doubts over cross-border trips as Covid vaccine is rolled out

But Swann says he won’t slap a fine on people going overseas in summer.

Health Minister Robin Swann has ruled out foreign holidays this summer but said he has no plans to fine people for leaving Northern Ireland to go abroad.

Asked whether foreign travel is out for the summer at the Department of Health’s weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the UUP minister said: “I would very much say so”, while he warned travel to the Republic of Ireland will be dependent on the rollout of the vaccine north and south of the border.

However, he said plans being progressed by Westminster that will see people fined £5,000 if they leave England without a good reason are “not a direction of travel that we would be going on at this point in the Executive”.

Mr Swann also announced relaxations in the advice for people who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV), which will come into force before everyone in the cohort has received two doses of the vaccine.

Since December 26 last year, they have been advised to follow enhanced measures to keep themselves safe, including not attending work even if they cannot work from home.

From April 12, people who are CEV should continue to work from home where possible, but they can attend their workplace as long as safety measures are in place to ensure social distancing is possible at work and while travelling to and from work.

Dr Michael McBride, the chief medical officer, was asked what protections will be in place for those who are CEV and who do not feel safe returning to work in light of reports that some employers are insisting those most at risk of the virus attend the workplace.

Dr McBride said: “What I would encourage them to do is to engage with their employer, there is support that is available and signposting to that support that is available on the NI Direct website, that will continue to be updated, it will be updated in the coming days and if there are difficulties that they are having in those negotiations, or having those assurances from their employer, I would please ask them to reach out for those supports that are available to assist them in making that determination and making that decision to return to the workplace.”

During the press conference, Mr Swann also revealed stock of the Moderna vaccine are likely to be delivered within the next few weeks.

This will further enhance the rollout of the vaccine in Northern Ireland, which has seen almost 700,000 people here receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to latest figures, almost 100,000 people are fully vaccinated, with 76,254 doses of the total 791,117 vaccines administered second doses.

And at the press conference, Patricia Donnelly, who heads up the vaccination programme, said almost half the adult population in Northern Ireland has now received a vaccine.

She continued: “There will always be frustrations in this process, this is unchartered territory for all of us, but supplies of the vaccine are continuing, they are steady.

“They’re coming in as scheduled, to increase in further weeks ahead. All we can do is to keep on doing the right thing for all of us, the target of reaching all adult age groups by the summer is firmly within our sights.”

Meanwhile, according to latest figures, there have been no further Covid-19 deaths, 139 new cases have been diagnosed, while nine care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.