Sunnyside up: Pals lap up Albufeira weather but it’s a dark cloud for many others

Sunny outlook: From front to back, Jake and Jill Maile, Jessica McKee and Alan Moore who are currently in Portugal

Portugal’s removal from the travel green list has been met with dismay by hopeful holidaymakers in Northern Ireland, many of whom face having their summer plans ruined.

Among those forced to rethink was Linda Gillen (48), from Ballymena.

She and her three friends were due to fly to Faro from Belfast International Airport this morning, staying in Albufeira until Wednesday, a day after the rules change.

“We had only booked this a few weeks ago when we were told we were allowed to travel but I wasn’t expecting this news,” Linda said.

“I had planned to wait until later in the year for a holiday but my friends suggested going now before it got too busy.

“It’s a bit annoying too as we had originally booked to go last May but then changed it to this year and now this happens.”

Various Covid tests are needed to travel to different countries — the PCR and lateral flow tests required for Portugal can cost anything from £150 up to £300 per person.

Linda’s holiday cost £495 on top of three tests, totalling £180.

“We had our Randox tests completed yesterday and had our testing kits for when we arrived,” she said.

“Thankfully EasyJet have given us our money back as a voucher which is great so we haven’t lost out that way.”

From a business point of view, Linda said proceeding with her long-awaited Portuguese holiday is not an option.

“I’m a hairdresser so there is no way I will be taking another 10 days off work to isolate when I get back since we were all closed for so long,” she said.

“I’m just glad this all happened before we left because if we had arrived to this news there would have been so much anxiety about how we would get back. After this I’m not going anywhere this year — it will be a holiday at home.”

Elsewhere, Jill Maile is one of the lucky ones who will be home from her holiday in Portugal before the rules change.

The 26-year-old from Garvagh in Co Londonderry is currently in sunny Albufeira with her husband Jake and two friends, Jessica McKee and Alan Moore.

Jill and Jake will be flying home on Saturday after a week in the sun followed by Jessica and Alan on Monday.

“We have been very welcome tourists here and all local bars and restaurants have been following very stringent health and safety measures,” Jill explained.

"We have felt very safe during our stay here so it is very disheartening that it has been removed so suddenly from the green list since there are already various testing procedures in place,” she added.

"I think many people were hoping more countries would be added to the green list today instead of some of the few that are on it being taken away.”

Portugal was seen as the one ray of sunshine for UK holidaymakers so the decision to remove it from the green list will be a serious blow to the country’s tourism industry.

“It’s really tough on the business owners out here who have been relying on tourists from the UK coming back and for that to all change within a matter of days is difficult,” Jill added.

"We feel lucky that we managed to get away but this would put me off future travel for a while, knowing that you could be turned away or struggling to get flights home.”