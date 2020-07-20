Sunshine brings the buzz back to Belfast

People encouraged by the good weather to go shopping in Belfast city centre

Friends and families took to the streets of Belfast yesterday to enjoy the sunshine and life after lockdown - and the settled weather looks largely set to linger.

The city was noticeably busier yesterday during what was one of the best weekends of weather since coronavirus restrictions began to be eased, with people indulging in some retail therapy.

Others were enjoying the transformation of some streets into outdoor cafes with a long-awaited latte in the sun with others.

While plenty were lapping up the July sun, they were keen to take some extra coronavirus precautions, with protective masks worn by many shoppers as they got out and about yesterday.

Thankfully much of the coming week looks set to see a period of more settled weather across Northern Ireland.

According to the Met Office, cloud is likely to bubble up later today which could bring some showers.

However, these are likely to be scattered with plenty of bright and sunny weather for people to enjoy in between, with highs of up to 18C.

Tomorrow will get off to a bright start, but again there is likely to be gathering cloud, particularly in the west, with the potential to bring some showers later in the day.

It will continue feeling warm in the sun with highs of 17C.

Wednesday looks to be the disappointment of the week, with Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkhill explaining that things are set to go downhill before a return to the sunshine.

"It is the associated fronts of the low-pressure system that will bring the rain as we go through the middle of the week," he said.

"That will then move south and eastwards, which should see an improvement on Thursday and Friday."