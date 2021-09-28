Swann calls for vaccine passports to be ‘on the books’ as four deaths and 1,078 cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,552Wrong to introduce a system that is not readySDLP accuse Health Minister of ‘questioning the sincerity’ of party

Health Minister Robin Swann said he wants a vaccine certification scheme in place and "on the books” as soon as possible.

He made the call ahead of the Department of Health reporting a further four deaths and 1,078 positive cases of the virus. The death toll from the virus has risen to 2,552.

Mr Swann said it was “regrettable” the Executive had not taken a policy position on it. He said he first raised the matter with the Executive office back in April.

But he said he supported the decisions taken by the Executive as it would have faced ridicule to introduce a system that was not ready.

He also responded to challenge in the Assembly on Tuesday, after MLA Pat Catney said Mr Swann had “questioned the sincerity” of the SDLP on their support for the scheme.

During fiery exchanges during ministerial question time at Stormont, Mr Catney called on the Health Minister to “reconsider comments” he released in an earlier statement, which said parties advocating a so-called vaccine passport scheme had until recent days “shown no actual interest” in the issue.

Mr Swann responded by stating that he had asked Executive colleagues to bring forward a proposal on a vaccine certification system on April 22, and that he could not proceed without their support.

During the exchange Mr Catney said he was “extremely disappointed” by Mr Swann’s statement about the vaccine passport.

Responding, Mr Swann asked the MLA “where his anger comes from”.

"When I saw some commentary last night it reminded me of a line from a poem,” added Mr Swann

“‘Yesterday, upon a stair, I met a man who wasn’t there’.

“There has been a lot of commentary both from politicians the media who seem to be informed of discussions and other things which took place which didn’t reflect or actually correspond to any meeting that I was at.”

On Monday evening, the Executive decided to end social distancing restrictions for shops, theatres and some other indoor settings.

However, ministers were split on vaccine certification and over guidance to business and venue owners to mitigate the impact of allowing a return to full capacity.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of making an “astounding and reckless” decision to oppose moves to introduce certification in light of winter pressures on health services.

The latest figures show young people aged between 10 and 14 years old account for a fifth of all positive cases in the past seven days.

Hospitals are at 104% capacity with seven sites over capacity.

Hospital admissions are decreasing. There were 195 Covid in-patients in the past seven days compared to 235 the week before.

There are 362 people in hospital with the disease. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care with 24 ventilated. Eighty care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

A total of 2,519,582 vaccines have been administered in total.

In a statement issued through his party, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I want a domestic vaccine certification scheme to be in place, on the books, available for use as soon as necessary.

“We have waited for the Covid Task Force to pick up the ball and run with this. It is central to the Task Force’s entire purpose – charting a pathway out of restrictions."

He added: “It is important to note that the parties that have been most vocal in recent days advocating for the introduction of domestic use certification had until then also shown no actual interest in helping me to pursue a policy decision. How that tallies with their public pronouncements of recent days is a matter for them to explain.

“If we can get a domestic scheme agreed – with the necessary regulations and technology in place – it gives us both options and opportunities, new tools to use if required. It also means our citizens won’t be disadvantaged when they travel to jurisdictions where certification is mandatory – be that going for a drink in Donegal or a football match in Scotland.”

He said decisions were still to be made on if or when or where vaccine certification would be mandatory.

"We could decide to bring it in straight away for certain sectors,” he added.

"Or we could keep it as an option to deploy if the Covid situation worsens again, or if there is non-compliance in key areas.

“But we need to get it prepared first. Again it’s regrettable that a decision hasn’t been taken to date. In the meantime I would ask people not to be distracted by the pragmatic decision taken last night regarding indoor seated entertainment venues.

“With furlough ending, I believe it was not practical or fair to ask that sector to wait weeks while the technology and regulations for a domestic scheme were put in place. Particularly when that sector has said it is willing and able to do the checks on the door now, as it has already been doing for outdoor events.

"To be clear – there is a very different technological requirement when proof of vaccination is required in law and when proof of vaccination is required in guidance.”

He said the Executive was faced with a difficult choice.

“Our venues, and the many workers that work within them, could become more viable and take real steps to reduce risk, or I could have sided with a proposal to introduce a scheme that was neither ready nor agreed, but one which I had been waiting for five months for a decision on.

"The Executive would have been rightly and widely ridiculed had we taken the decision to introduce a policy that was nowhere near ready for implementation.

“Of course, if compliance is not as good as it should be, we can revisit the mandatory/voluntary question. But the priority now is to get a domestic scheme on the books. The time for foot dragging is long past.”