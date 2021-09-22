Swann makes fresh appeal for vaccine uptake as health service ‘under pressure that it has never seen before’

Health Minister Robin Swann and Cathy Jack Belfast Trust Chief Executive provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has given a grave warning about the pressures facing hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at a Stormont briefing alongside Belfast Health Trust Chief Executive Cathy Jack, Mr Swann said the health service was now “under pressure it has never seen before” and does not currently have the capacity to meet need.

“Our staff are exhausted, they’re burnt out but yet the pressures will increase further this winter.”

It comes as a further four deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 1,060 positive new cases have been reported.

Minister Swann said the pressures were evident in the number of people presenting to Emergency Departments, high demands on the Ambulance service as well as the sheer number of people waiting for operations and appointments.

A long history of under investment in services has also led to staff shortages and spiralling waiting lists.

He said Covid-19 has now made a bad situation worse, demonstrated by the fact there were 397 Covid inpatients on Wednesday.

“That’s an equivalent of an extra hospital and of course we don’t have an extra hospital,” he said.

The redeployment of staff to intensive care wards, infection control measures and staff shortages had reduced bed capacity.

Addressing health workers directly, he said: “I know you’re hurting, I know you’re frustrated and I know you’re exhausted.”

He urged those yet to be vaccinated to do so as “the single best way” to support the health service.

In addition, he called on the public only to use Emergency Departments if necessary and for inpatients not to delay a discharge for hospital.

Initiatives to ease pressure include a number of “mega clinics” for elective care, which has now been rolled out across a number of specialities.

He added that work was ongoing to identify “Covid-light” sites to ease pressure on non-Covid elective care this winter, likely to include surgery hubs in Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast and the Hospital and Primary Care complex in Omagh.

Minister Swann said a targeted workforce appeal will now be launched to staff the sites, aimed specifically at recently retired staff and those who have recently left the health service.

He said a regional retention initiative to bolster the nursing workforce will commence with immediate effect.

Cathy Jack, Belfast Trust Chief Executive, said Health and Social care in Northern Ireland was now “besieged” and called on the remaining 12% of adults to get their vaccine.

“Every single jab counts and makes a difference,” she said.

“If you value health and social care , if you value the staff that work there. If you know that you or your family member may need us in the months ahead. Please, please, please get your vaccination.

“Protect us to protect you. Do the right thing.”