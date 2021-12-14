Swann rails at First Minister for U-turn on Covid passports

Givan is accused of backtracking over measure he’d signed off on to help protect health service

Robin Swann has accused the First Minister of reneging on a plan to help the health service through the most difficult winter it has ever faced.

Making the case for Covid certificates, the Health Minister challenged Paul Givan and the DUP over their opposition to the scheme despite the fact the measure was proposed in an Executive document signed off by him.

Addressing MLAs yesterday, Mr Swann warned pressures on hospitals could become as severe as they were last January due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

And he expressed frustration that efforts to introduce the passports had been delayed by “wholly preventable Executive wrangling”.

Mr Swann referred to the fact their introduction was contained as a proposal in the Executive’s autumn/winter contingency plan. It was drawn up by ministers and contains a range of measures to be considered in the event the health service faces unsustainable pressures.

“The introduction of Covid status certification to gain entry into higher risk settings was therefore included as a contingency measure,” he said.

“It had been hoped that the autumn/winter plan would not need to be invoked. However, three weeks ago I received clear and explicit advice that the ongoing serious situations in our hospitals and very high levels of community transmission of the virus, further measures were needed to curb the spread.

“To those who are railing against certification today, I have a simple question: what is your alternative? Just how would you provide an extra layer of protection for our citizens?

“I have to say this to those from one party in this House who are arguing against the entire concept of a certification scheme: how do you tally your outright opposition with the fact that the Executive’s autumn and winter contingency plan included certification as an option?

“This winter plan, let us not forget, has the signature of the First Minister on its first page. If this scheme is wrong in principle, regardless of the circumstances, then he must have got it wrong too.”

It came on the same day the UK had its first death from the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland recorded 1,431 Covid-19 cases and four deaths linked to the virus yesterday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there were 10 confirmed cases of the new variant.

Mr Swann also launched a withering attack on DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons for an apparent failure to support businesses with the implementation of Covid certificates.

“I have heard the asks for a financial support package. To be absolutely clear, had a scheme been presented, I would have supported it,” he said.

“I do think businesses should have been provided with much greater support in terms of purchasing scanning equipment, and if necessary to compensate for staff time meeting the requirement of the scheme.

“Yet, for whatever reason, the Economy Minister decided not to bring one forward despite himself in recent weeks handing back tens of millions of Covid economic support funding, which by his own admission he thought he couldn’t spend.

“I just hope for the sake of the businesses that he didn’t allow his ideological objection to Covid certification to cloud his ministerial responsibilities to the businesses that look to him for support, and again ask him to consider bringing something forward.”

Acknowledging the resourcing pressures facing the PSNI, Mr Swann said police had a key role in enforcing Covid regulations.

“If we respond to the threat of Omicron with another bout of inactivity and buck passing on enforcement, we will not be easily forgiven,” he said.

“I say this to the Chief Constable, to the Justice Minister and to my other Executive colleagues: confidence in policing is not well served if people can flout the law with impunity, and are seen to be doing it day in and day out.”

However, the Police Federation said it was “unrealistic and impracticable” to expect police to unilaterally enforce Covid regulations.

The body said the service was already under-resourced and will not be able to cope with any major spike in demand for officers to intervene.

Chair Mark Lindsay said: “We simply don’t have the numbers to be everywhere.

“Redirecting officers from other duties isn’t realistic and anyone who thinks the police can shoulder the burden as sole enforcement organisation is either delusional or not serious about protecting society.”