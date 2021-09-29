Swann rules out calling for a police probe into care home Covid deaths

The Health Minister has ruled out calling for a police probe into the Covid-19 deaths of more than 1,000 care home residents in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said he has “no plans” to call for an investigation similar to one currently taking place in Scotland.

A special Crown Office unit was set up in May to examine Covid-linked deaths at 474 care homes in Scotland and is working under the name Operation Koper.

In a written question to Mr Swann, Independent MLA Claire Sugden asked what plans he has to call for a similar investigation.

Mr Swann said: “I have no plans currently to call for an investigation into care home deaths similar to Operation Koper in Scotland.

“I fully expect there to be a full review of our response to Covid-19 within Northern Ireland at a later date, including the virus’s impact on care homes and the health and social care (HSC) response.

“My Department and the wider HSC will play its part in this so that we can ensure that appropriate lessons are learned and any necessary action taken.”

Mr Swann’s response has come to light just days after the findings of an official NHS probe following the death of a former care home resident raised serious questions about her care.

A Belfast Trust investigation was unable to establish what happened to Iris Hull in the hours leading up to an unexplained fall at Clifton Nursing Home.

It also found “no evidence” to suggest the Covid-19 infection diagnosed on the day of her fall “directly contributed” to her death on August 12 last year, despite the fact Covid-19 is included as a contributory factor on her death certificate.

In a further astonishing claim, the Belfast Trust said it was unaware of infection control failings at Clifton Nursing Home due to a delay in being notified by the Regulation & Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

However, the former chief executive of the trust had previously given reassurances that officials were aware of issues at the home and was working closely with the RQIA to ensure the residents’ safety.

Belfast solicitor Kevin Winters, who is acting on behalf of Mrs Hull’s devastated family, said: “This is a troubling case, the family’s understandable concerns have not been addressed to date.

"We are writing to the coroner to seek an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs Hull, and, of course, this is precisely the sort of sad case that warrants inclusion in any inquiry into deaths in care homes.”

Julieann McNally from CHASNI (Care Home Advice and Support NI) said: “We would support any call for a full and independent public inquiry into care homes during the pandemic.

"Mrs Hull’s case highlights the need for this to happen and we aren't confident that enough weight will be placed on examining the very many issues already raised about care homes in Northern Ireland by a UK-wide public inquiry.

"In addition, this isn’t due to happen until next year. We need to look at the concerns now so that we can learn from any failings and not delay any further keeping residents safe.”