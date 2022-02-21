Swann says no decision taken over NI test and trace amid criticism of UK Government plan to scrap universal testing

Local doctor believes it is too soon and SDLP leader says it is an “unconscionable betrayal” of public

The Department of Health has said it will carefully consider the UK Government’s Living With Covid Plan for England and its implications for Northern Ireland.

It comes after the announcement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that people who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under his plan for “living with Covid”.

No decisions have been taken on any changes to Test and Trace in Northern Ireland, however, there are concerns about funding following Mr Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons.

Speaking on BBC Evening Extra, deputy chair of the Northern Ireland general practitioners committee, Dr Francis O’Hagan, said she believes it is still “very important” to test, trace and isolate.

She said there are “far too many cases” in NI with over 3,000 positive tests a day. She questioned how the virus will be tracked, how vulnerable people will be protected and whether a new, potentially more virulent, strain of Covid emerges.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My Department continues to keep all aspects of the Covid-19 test and trace programme in Northern Ireland under review to ensure it remains proportionate and effective.

“Our key priorities for testing include ensuring that it is prioritised for those who need it most. It is also imperative that we have appropriate contingency planning in place, with flexible testing capability which can be rapidly deployed to respond to any future variants or seasonal surges.

"Robust surveillance systems must also be maintained, to ensure any new developments in the pandemic are swiftly detected.

“Keeping the public safe, in particular those at highest risk of severe illness, will continue to be at the centre of our considerations. Any policy changes will be informed by the latest clinical and scientific advice and consideration of the Covid situation in Northern Ireland.”

The Minister also highlighted the importance of a cautious approach due to the continuing high numbers of daily infections and the continued pressure on hospitals.

He said: “Covid-19 remains a serious health risk, particularly for those who are vulnerable. It is vital that we do not let our guard down. We can all help to keep the people close to us safe by continuing to make safer choices and following the latest guidance.”

The current guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 includes getting vaccinated and boosted andwearing face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in enclosed indoor settings.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has described an end to free Covid-19 testing for large numbers of people as an “unconscionable betrayal” of all those who have followed public health advice for the last two years.

The Foyle MP said that dismantling the free testing programme would undermine efforts to bring transmission under control and would hurt low-income families most.

Colum Eastwood MP added: “Any attempt to dismantle the Covid-19 testing infrastructure would be an unconscionable betrayal of everyone who has stuck with the public health guidance over the last two years to keep their friends, family and communities safe.

“It shows just how out of touch this government is with the challenges facing ordinary people. Energy bills are through the roof, national insurance is about to go up and now people will no longer be able to rely on a free test to see if they have an extremely transmissible infection. It is unfairness on top of unfairness, particularly for low-income families.”