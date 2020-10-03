Swann stunned at almost 1,000 new virus cases in a single day

... and the Chief Scientific Adviser warns we must prepare for multiple winter lockdowns

Health Minister Robin Swann has told how he was left "floored" after almost 1,000 new Covid-19 cases were announced in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The minister also urged people to "wise up" and "catch themselves on" - and warned that Covid-19 hospitalisations could soon exceed those of the first wave earlier this year.

"Our Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor were warning that we could get to 1,000 cases per day in two to three weeks: we've got there today," Mr Swann told UTV last night.

And in an urgent briefing to the NI Assembly last night, Mr Swann revealed that the rapid increase in positive tests was forcing hospitals to reactivate their crisis plans.

"Unfortunately, the warnings about the resurgent Covid-19 threat are coming true in the starkest of terms," he said.

"Cases are doubling every nine days and hospital admissions every 13 days.

"If the current trends do not change in three to six weeks' time, hospital inpatient numbers will exceed those witnessed during the first wave.

"Some of our hospitals are already having to switch on their surge plans for coronavirus."

The latest daily total of positive Covid-19 tests - 934 - is more than double the previous high for a single day. It's just two fewer than the highest daily total recorded in the Republic of Ireland back in April.

Across Northern Ireland, 65 people are in hospital being treated for Covid-19 - nine of them are in intensive care, with seven of the nine on ventilators.

In the Derry City & Strabane council area, the positive test rate is now 422 per 100,000, according to the new figures - one of the highest rates in the UK.

There has been one further Covid-related death - a man in his 80s - bringing the toll to 582.

In other areas of concern, the infection rate in the Newry, Mourne and Down council district is up to 213.7 while Belfast has risen to 161.5.

The area with the next highest prevalence is Mid Ulster at 155.2.

As the shock figures were made public, Stormont's Chief Scientific Adviser warned people in Northern Ireland they should prepare for the potential of multiple winter lockdowns.

Professor Ian Young said it's not yet certain whether intensive periods of lockdown will be required to halt the spread of coronavirus but it would be "sensible" to plan on that basis.

The devolved executive's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, also advised people to prepare for a potential second lockdown.

The Stormont Executive announced a wide-ranging series of restrictions for the Derry City and Strabane Council area on Thursday.

Professor Young suggested the Executive may go for a full lockdown in the Derry City and Strabane area if rates are not brought under control soon.

On the prospect of the whole of Northern Ireland having to be in lockdown for a two-week period - a so-called circuit break - he told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show there are several options open to the Executive.

"Probably one of the most effective is certainly this idea of a circuit breaker or a relatively short-term lockdown," he admitted.

"I don't think that a single period of lockdown or circuit breaker would be sufficient to get us right through the winter."

He added: "I think it would be sensible to plan for the possibility of one or more periods of circuit break over the course of this winter.

"I don't know, I can't say, whether that's something that will be required, but I think it would be sensible to plan for it."

But Stormont's expert adviser said he didn't think it appropriate to introduce such a measure over the Christmas holidays.

Stormont Health Committee chairman Colm Gildernew said there were serious questions about the capacity to respond to the Covid-19 surge.

"This record high number of new cases is a deeply worrying sign," he said.

"Covid-19 is extremely dangerous and for each of those individuals who get a positive test result, there is a family and a community affected and at risk."

Pat Cullen of the Royal College of Nursing said nurses were very worried by the rapid rise.

"They are terrified, they're scared, they're anxious, they're worried that the services have found themselves under such enormous pressure in such a short space of time," she told BBC's Evening Extra programme

Meanwhile, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that another patient at Daisy Hill Hospital has died after contracting Covid-19 on the male medical ward.

Six patients connected with the ward have now died following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Newry hospital. An outbreak at Craigavon Area Hospital's haematology ward has already claimed the lives of six patients.