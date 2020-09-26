Swann warns of new controls as coronavirus cases hit record level in Northern Ireland

Health Minister says tougher restrictions on cards to tackle worrying rise in positive tests

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that tougher restrictions may be needed after a record number of new Covid-19 cases were announced in Northern Ireland.

In an urgent statement to the Executive he referred to tougher action to tackle the "exponential rise" of the virus here.

It came as the number of cases passed the 10,000 milestone, with 273 positive tests announced yesterday alone - the highest yet.

The Department of Health's dashboard indicated that 46 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care.

As of last night there were 27 coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

There were no further deaths recorded by the department, with the toll in the region remaining at 577.

However, separate figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the virus had featured on the death certificates of 891 people as of last Friday (September 18).

In total, 10,223 cases have now been recorded locally, with 1,236 positive test results in the last week alone.

In the Republic, 326 new cases were announced last night. This includes 152 new cases in Dublin and 22 in Donegal. No further deaths were reported.

Amid deepening concern over the virus's spread, Mr Swann warned that new restrictions may be necessary.

He said: "I am advised that further interventions may be required to prevent an exponential rise in the virus. In the coming days and weeks the Executive will continue to assess different potential options for returning incidence to low levels."

He said the R number - the rate at which one person goes on to infect another - is currently 1.5, and the case rate per 100,000 is now 65.7.

Last month Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said that if levels of community transmission rise above 80 cases per 100,000 he would recommend a full lockdown.

Yesterday the Southern Trust revealed it has appointed an independent chair to oversee a review into outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

The number of patients connected to the haematology ward at Craigavon who have tested positive remains at 14, while 24 of the 45 staff who had been self-isolating have returned to work. Six patients previously diagnosed had died.

Meanwhile, at Daisy Hill 13 patients connected to the male medical ward have tested positive. Previously five patients who had tested positive for coronavirus had died.

A total of 73 staff members are currently off and self-isolating.

Mr Swann said the Executive must "plan for every eventuality".

"There is early evidence to suggest that the household restrictions applied on a postcode basis, and now Northern Ireland-wide, may have had some impact on reducing transmission," he added.

These were introduced on Tuesday evening, and include a ban on people from different households being allowed to mix indoors, with some exceptions.

Mr Swann added: "My department and the Executive will continue to monitor the data on prevalence and be guided by expert medical and scientific advice."

His intervention comes as concerns have been raised that new rules for our hospitality sector cannot be enforced.

It had been anticipated the Executive would announce shorter opening hours for the industry on Thursday. In England and Scotland a 10pm curfew is in place. However, a decision will not be announced here before Monday at the earliest.

That led to warnings the delay could mean an "unnecessary rise" in Covid-19 here.

Legislation has been updated to prevent more than six people from two households gathering at the same table in a pub or restaurant.

This contradicts a previous statement from the Executive which said that up to six people from any number of households would be allowed to sit together at a table.

The rules on table limits apply to indoor venues only.

Children will not be counted within a party of six.

Dr Connor Bamford, a virologist at Queen's University, said the delay could hinder the Executive's aim to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases.

"Without a doubt that delaying the decision to introduce a curfew on bars and restaurants will likely lead to an unnecessary increase in coronavirus cases," he said.

Dr Bamford added that it is essential for measures to be implemented in a bid to mitigate against a second wave of the virus.

"We are again at a critical point in our fight against Covid-19 and we know of the challenges in maintaining appropriate protections in crowded, indoor facilities where people are in close contact," he added.

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, warned the new rules will be difficult to enforce. He said: "It is very hard for us to enforce (table limits) because we can say to people coming in, which we are advising our members to do, but if they identify as from one household there is nothing we can do to go any further."