Taoiseach delighted to receive his first vaccine

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves and allow Ireland beat the once-in-a-century pandemic.

Mr Martin issued the plea as he received his own jab at a Health Service Executive (HSE) vaccination centre in Cork City Hall — just metres from the office he used as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1992.

The Taoiseach said he "felt great" after receiving the AstraZeneca jab and then waiting the required 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.

The Cork South Central TD even joked that he had a good breakfast before attending the vaccination centre.

The 60-year-old Fianna Fail leader said vaccines were successfully turning the tide in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic — and he said it was crucial people take up the chance of receiving their free vaccine.

Mr Martin was registered for his vaccination at City Hall by assistant Helen Fitzgerald. He received his jab from South Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital nurse Brenda Dillon.

The Taoiseach queued for his vaccination processing along with others — most aged over 60 years — at City Hall.

"I want to pay tribute to the team at City Hall and to all those working at vaccination centres across the country," he said.

"Brenda did a fantastic job of vaccinating yours truly and (it was) not a bother."

"I feel great — fantastic."

"I want to thank everyone in the HSE for their work because the situation is really moving with momentum now with the vaccination programme."

"This week hopefully we will see somewhere between 220,000 and 240,000 people vaccinated."

"We are looking at somewhere between 250,000 and 270,000 administered next week."

"Last Friday alone it looks like we achieved 50,000 vaccinations in one day."

Separately, Mr Martin said he would support the use of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in under-50s.

The vaccine, along with AstraZeneca, has been restricted to use in over-50s due a rare side effect of blood clots in younger people. However, the HSE is reviewing proposals to use the Johnson and Johnson jab in under 50s. As the country is due to receive its biggest shipment of this vaccine in June, Mr Martin said he would be in favour of administering it to under 50s to ensure “maximum utilisation”.

"We want every vaccine used,” he said on RTE Radio 1 today.

"Of all the vaccines we have I hope that none would go to waste. Also, we would protect people faster and get as many people protected as fast as we can. I hope it works out and it’s something that I would support.”