Taste of success: PM toasts jab programme as 10m have now received second dose

Cheers: Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a pint during a visit to The Mount Taven public house and restaurant in Wolverhampton yesterday

The Prime Minister was finally able to raise a glass yesterday after Government figures revealed that more than 10m people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The milestone means that more than 19% of all adults in the country have received both jabs, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Official data shows that so far, second doses have been administered to 8,518,498 people in England and 757,115 in Scotland. In Wales, 602,807 people have received their second jab, and in Northern Ireland, 273,619.

This brings the total number of people receiving second doses across the UK to 10,152,039.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Vaccines offer us the best possible protection from the virus, so it is fantastic that 10m people have now received their second dose.

"This is another remarkable milestone in our vaccination programme, which has already saved thousands of lives.

"I want to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers involved in the rollout, and urge all those who are called to keep coming forward."

DHSC said that health services across the UK administered a total of 43,084,487 million vaccines between December 8 and April 18, including 32,932,448 people receiving their first dose.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the "terrific" second dose milestone which he said meant "over 10m people who are the most vulnerable to Covid in the UK now have double protection from this awful virus".

He added: "Second doses are crucial to maximising the strength and duration of your protection from Covid-19 and I'm urging everybody eligible to get their jab as soon as possible.

"This milestone is thanks to the dedication and tireless efforts of our NHS workers, volunteers, civil servants and everybody working on the front line to save lives and stop this virus in its tracks."

In a video message posted on Twitter, Mr Johnson later said the "very successful" vaccination programme had partly contributed to lockdown measures being eased.

The Prime Minister said that earlier he had visited a pub in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, and "after months and months and months" was able to "raise a pint cautiously, but irreversibly, to my lips, outdoors and to drink it".

He said millions of people were able to enjoy some of the "freedoms" returning since measures were relaxed on April 12, which he hoped would be followed by the opening up of indoor hospitality on May 17.

Mr Johnson added: "But it's also very important to understand that our success is determined as well and very largely by the discipline of the lockdown and the discipline with which everybody has continued to follow sensible measures to prevent transmission of the virus."

Earlier, Mr Johnson was forced to cancel a trip to India in response to mounting concern about the number of cases there and the emergence of a variant.

The Prime Minister had been due to travel to India, now on the travel 'red list', on Sunday on a trip which had already been dramatically scaled back due to the pandemic.

Mr Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed the cancellation of the trip as New Delhi entered a week-long lockdown to tackle a surge in cases.