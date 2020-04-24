Teacher gives helping hand to the NHS as she writes a book using a fairy to explain coronavirus lockdown to children

An English teacher has turned her hand to writing a beautiful little book to help parents explain the lockdown to their kids - with the proceeds donated to the NHS.

Mum-of-three Emma Hanna, who teaches at Ballyclare High, says that she got the idea of how Lil the tooth fairy becomes trapped in a little girl's house because for kids, "fairies are quite important".

Writing the little rhyming book did not just keep Emma stimulated but in the true sense of home schooling kids, she got her three daughters Victoria (11), Abigail (9) and five-year-old Isabella, to illustrate it.

"I'm always writing bits and pieces and I just came up with the idea that I could write a wee story to try to help them understand the whole lock down thing and came up with the idea of the tooth fairy," she said.

"I wrote it out and read it to them at bedtime and it was friends of mine who said about getting it printed and suggested selling it or asking donations for the NHS.

"My sister is a pharmacist in Antrim Area Hospital so we are constantly thinking about her and her colleagues, all the doctors and nurses."

The book tells the story of Lil, a tooth fairy who is distraught when she gets trapped in a little girls bedroom collecting her tooth but is reassured by her that they can play together, stay up late, have lie-ins, still see friends and family using their tablets or phones and that by staying in their home "will help the sick and old" until the virus is defeated.

Each copy of the book costs £6 but thanks to a special deal from Clare Creative Print and Design in Ballyclare, printing costs are being kept to a minimum so for each one sold, £4.50 is donated to the NHS.

"Isabella loves having it read to her but she's trying to memorise it," she said. "I think it's really helped to explain the situation to her - it's just a bit of a fun way to get the message across that we are so lucky that we are in the house and in a safe place."

If you would like your own copy of Lil the tooth fairy, contact Emma at: Emma.hanna@btinternet.com.