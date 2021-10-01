Teething problems reported with EU vaccine passport

Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland have experienced problems using the EU vaccine passport certificate.

Teething problems using the EU Covid vaccine passport have been reported for Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland.

Those with an Irish passport became eligible to apply for the service on Thursday, but technical issues have caused frustration for some users.

The main complaint appears to be using a QR code on the phone app, which should allow users to prove their vaccine status.

The process should allow those to transfer their Northern Ireland certificate on to the Irish system, provided they have received two vaccinations which are authorised in the Irish Republic.

The main benefit of having the EU Covid cert is that it will allow for non-essential international travel avoiding expensive measures like paying for PCR tests.

It has further been reported that a new helpline for the new system has also been unreliable.

Irish passport holders from other regions outside the EU will be eligible to access their certificates from October 21.

In July, the launch of Stormont’s Covid certificate system for travel was beset with technical problems early on including a data breach which saw some individuals being sent other applicant’s personal information.

Earlier this week Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann defended a change in his views on the need for a vaccine passport to access hospitality venues.

In April he said he would not support such a service, but complained this week that Stormont had failed to develop a hospitality passport scheme.

Speaking during a visit to Ulster Hospital, Mr Swann said his previous comments were made at a time when the Covid situation in Northern Ireland was less severe,