Ten Ulster University students suspended as police continue Belfast Holyland party patrols

A number of students from Ulster University have received a precautionary suspension for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

A spokesperson for the university said 10 students have received precautionary suspensions, with a further three cases pending since a new disciplinary policy was introduced on Monday.

It comes after the university said last week that students who breached coronavirus regulations would face sanctions up to and including expulsion.

A spokesperson said: "Ulster University has issued precautionary suspension letters to ten students with a further three cases pending since the implementation of the University's disciplinary policy for Covid related referrals on September 21st."

Recent disorder in the Holyland area of south Belfast has to date resulted in 237 Covid notices being served over the past week, along with 42 prohibition notices and 14 Community Resolution Notices.

Police said a total of 40 Covid notices, 12 prohibition notices and three Community Resolution Notices were issued on Tuesday through to the early hours of Wednesday morning as part of the ongoing operation to address antisocial and criminal activity in the area.

A young man racked up fines of £240 after being served with four Covid notices in south Belfast on Tuesday.

Police said he "continued to disregard" their advice as they again were forced to act on Holyland gatherings and house parties.

"People need to stop this behaviour," said Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that 27 QUB students so far have been suspended from the university for up to two weeks for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

Speaking to the Economy Committee at Stormont, Economy Minister Diane Dodds issued a warning to students to "obey the rules".

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesperson for the university said: "[QUB] investigates every complaint it receives and applies disciplinary measures as appropriate in accordance with our student code of conduct regulations.

"In addition, if the University receives notification of a COVID breach from the PSNI, students will be suspended with immediate effect for 14 days. Ulster University have introduced a similar policy."

PSNI officers have been patrolling the student area of Belfast known as the Holyland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Students have also been asked to "think carefully" about whether they should go home at weekends amid coronavirus fears this winter.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young warned Northern Ireland could be recording 600 new coronavirus infections a day in a month's time.

Professor Young said he was advising students not to travel home from university at weekend unless it is absolutely necessary.

"I would ask students to think carefully about whether they need to go home at weekends and whether that's the best thing to do," he told BBC NI's Nolan radio programme.

"If you go home at the weekend to see your family, please be especially careful with anyone who is older or vulnerable, not to go too near them."

Speaking after another night of disorder, Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "Once again, last night through to the early hours of this morning, police, council officers and university representatives engaged with large numbers of people attending parties and gathering on the street at various locations," he said.

“It is unacceptable that some people are still disregarding the Health Protection Regulations, putting themselves, their families and the local community at risk.

"Our operation will continue over the coming days and we will continue to work alongside council officers and University representatives to offer advice and guidance. Police officers will continue to issue notices as required until people take responsibility for their actions."

The Belfast Met has been asked for a response.