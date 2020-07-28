The NI restaurants offering discounts under Covid-19 support scheme

Customers are advised to look for the "Eat Out to Help Out" logo

A new scheme rolled out by the UK government is offering customers in Northern Ireland up to 50% off on food and drink in restaurants, cafes and bars.

More than 53,000 outlets across the UK have so far signed up to the UK Government’s "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme which aims to restore the economy after Covid-19.

Customers in Northern Ireland who want to take advantage of the scheme are advised to look out for the "Eat Out to Help Out" stickers and posters which have started to appear in the windows of restaurants, cafes, bars and other establishments.

The logo means diners that eat-in will benefit from a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August – and no voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said that restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy and have been hit hard by coronavirus.

“Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is designed to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff. More than 53,000 businesses across the country have already signed up, and from today you’ll be able to find one near you with the online finder.”

To find out if a restaurant is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme you can use the online restaurant finder now live on GOV.UK here. Simply enter your postcode, or one near to where you want to eat out, to get a list of participating outlets within a five-mile radius.

You can also get in touch with your local restaurant to see if they’re taking part or check their website.

Participating outlets must wait seven days from registration to make their first claim with all eligible claims being paid within five working days. Claims can be submitted weekly and businesses are encouraged to register before the 3 August to benefit for the entire month in which the scheme runs.