The Twelfth: How are you marking annual celebrations?

David Brooks posted a twelfthie all the way from Virginia USA. He said: "Wishing all Orange Order brethren at home a glorious Twelfth/13th with a #Twelfthie from LOL 1105, Virginia, #USA."

Taylor Crawford aged 8 enjoying the Twelfth with his mum in Portadown

Neil and Laura McKnight with Jenny and Emma Beck at the flagship parade in Kilkeel.

Jonathan Willis with niece Thea Willis aged 3 from LOL 97 going to Portadown.

Father and daughter Chris (25) and Alicia (6) enjoying the parades by Belfast City Hall.

The Beck Family From Kilkeel at their flagship parade with Roden LOL 1943

Riley (3) Lily (2) getting ready to watch the Twelfth in Newtownstewart Co.Tyrone

Vic and Jill Donaldson and Pam Currie, waiting for return parade in Portadown, despite a 'little shower'.

Twelfthie taken today in Glenarm. Included is Worshipful Master of Broughshane LOL 503 bro Craig Sloan, his father the Chaplin bro David Sloan and other members of the family

Louise Bradley and Mulnagore Coronation Accordion Band members in the demonstration field in Coagh.

Twelfth of July celebrations are set to look very different this year with participants and supporters required to follow a number of social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange Order is encouraging people to celebrate at home this year with the current lockdown restrictions with the annual parades marking King William III’s victory over James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 cancelled.

The Orange Order is holding a four-day virtual starting on Friday to “celebrate the day online, in your home or at your door”.

This will include digital broadcasts on Radio Boyne, accessed through the institution’s website, along with crafts and recipes and an online reading of the resolutions and special prayers.

There will also be a special online service on Sunday July 12.

It had been expected bonfires would not take place this year due to Covid-19, but following the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions a number have been announced as going ahead, including in Belfast and Larne.

Police told the Belfast Telegraph there would be an "appropriate and proportionate policing in place" to ensure Covid-19 regulations are followed, while the Orange Order's Rev Mervyn Gibson said he didn't think bonfires should be going ahead, instead suggesting people hold barbecues in their gardens.

Under the current regulations up to 30 people can meet outdoors while socially distancing.

East Belfast Cultural Collective member Moore Holmes said the organisation had been engaging with bonfire organisers and steps were being taken to prevent the events getting out of control.

Measures in place include the earlier lighting of bonfires and a lack of music at some events to dissuade people from staying out late or consuming large quantities of alcohol.

"Some bonfires are even erecting signage with the public health guidance and providing hand sanitiser," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

The Parades Commission has also received a slew of late applications from bands wishing to hold socially-distanced parades to mark the Twelfth of July.

That followed after the Attorney General intervened to say the commission had not power to stop a parade because of the coronavirus outbreak.

