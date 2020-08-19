'There isn't any possibility of us continuing as normal': Swann confirms he will recommend new Covid-19 restrictions for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has said that a limit on gatherings both inside and outside, as well as at sporting events are likely to be announced following tomorrow's Executive meeting.

Speaking on the Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, Mr Swann said he will be making a number of recommendations to executive colleagues when they meet tomorrow which will help "arrest that spread of this virus".

"We will be taking proportionate steps. Those steps we can take easily - possibly reducing the number of people being able to meet together in households. Gather inside, gather outside, gather at sporting events - all that is in the mix. There are a range of measures we may have to take very quickly to get the spread of the virus under control.

"There isn't any possibility of us continuing as normal following tomorrow's Executive meeting. The recommendations we will be making to the Executive is to take further steps in regards to implementing some of the restrictions we have removed in the past."

Mr Swann also called for the public to re-engage with the simple public health guidelines.

"This is now in all our hands. We acted well, we acted responsibly at the start of this pandemic and Northern Ireland got itself into a very good place. There were lives lost but not as many as there could have been.

"What we're asking now is that people re-engage with us and re-engage with those simple measures ... we can get back into that place and we can get back there quickly."

Speaking about the reinstated restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, Mr Swann said that there are a number of similar suggestions that he will be bringing to the Executive on Thursday.

"For those people who think they are above wearing a face covering, or they don't have to keep that two-metre distance, don't be so ignorant or arrogant that you think you won't have an affect on your loved ones or the loves ones of somebody else.

"What we're seeing now in the actual figures is above what we saw our model predicting. We were able to look at the R number at about 1.1, 1.2 and that would give us the ability to face more relaxations. What we've seen over the past few weeks, that R number far exceeding 1, 1.1. We have to step in now, make those recommendations and arrest the spread of the virus."

Also speaking on the Nolan Show, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the coronavirus does not "spread itself, we do" and "we need to see the same, if not greater commitment as before".

"We are all tired, we all want this to be over, it is a long, long, way from over," he told the Nolan Show.

"I support the minister (Robin Swann) in his comments that next week following the executive, we are likely to see some changes in terms of the restrictions that we have taken for granted over the last number of weeks and months."

Earlier today, Dr McBride said that individuals who are not following coronavirus safety measures in Northern Ireland should “wise up”.

As it emerged that Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate out of the UK and Ireland, Dr Michael McBride has warned that measures — including restrictions on family visits, closing pubs and restaurants and stopping car shares — are among the steps that could be put in place to help suppress Covid-19.