'There will be additional asks', Robin Swann tells public before Executive’s Omicron meeting

Health Minister Robin Swann has said allegations of government officials breaking Covid restrictions have given people looking to “take away” from public health messaging “an avenue to do so”.

A series of alleged lockdown-busting parties and gatherings across Whitehall are under investigation.

Boris Johnson is also facing claims that he attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national shutdown in May last year.

Mr Swann said: “When we see anything like that that actually comes out, that allows those that want to detract from the public health message – should that be following guidance or actually coming forward to get their vaccines and boosters - anything that allows those who want to take away from that public message, it gives them an avenue to do that."

The North Antrim MLA was speaking at the launch of the Titanic Exhibition Centre’s mass vaccination hub, which plans to deliver 4,000 vaccines a day, seven days a week, from 8am – 8pm.

He admitted there will be “additional asks” of the public following the Executive’s final meeting on coronavirus restrictions before Christmas on Wednesday, but added: “I’ve never pre-empted any decision or announcement that comes out of the Executive.

"What I will say is that I think it has to be a joint, united message in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Pauline LaMon receives her booster jab at a Covid-19 booster vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre

He reiterated that “the more people that come forward and actually get their vaccinations, the less chance there is of severe restrictions having to be implemented”.

“We have always been clear that we can’t just boost ourselves simply out of the Omicron threat and what is in front of us,” Mr Swann continued.

"That’s why we’ve always said that a united message coming from the Executive is the most important thing to people here, because when they hear that clear, consistent message, it resonates with everyone across Northern Ireland as to where we actually are.

“There will be additional asks, the level of those will be decided and announced by the Executive.”

The Titanic Exhibition Centre officially opened on Tuesday morning for both walk-in and booked appointments, for first and second doses of the Pfizer coronavirus jab, as well as the booster.

The booster scheme was extended on Sunday to all those aged 18 and over, if it has been three months or more since their second dose.

Mr Swann said over 500 walk-ins had already been recorded by around 11.30am, adding: “The best gift anyone can give themselves this Christmas is to come forward and get the vaccine.”

The minister called on younger cohorts to come forward and get their first and second vaccinations if they are yet to do so, and said that “it is making a difference”.

Patricia Donnelly, the head of NI’s vaccination programme, noted that more younger people have been coming forward to get vaccinated in the last number of weeks and “more surprisingly, older people have been coming forward for their first doses”.

She encouraged those that still haven’t received their first jab to do so at their earliest convenience, adding: “What is the best vaccine? The first one you can get.”

Operated by staff from the South Eastern Trust, Ms Donnelly noted that retired GPs were among many employees to step forward and offer to work in the new hub, with the oldest vaccinator aged in their 80s.

The centre will operate for the next three weeks, but will not be open on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

The South Eastern Trust delivered more than 350,000 vaccines at a previous mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena for people from all over Northern Ireland.

Mass vaccination centres have also opened in other trust areas, including the Foyle Arena in Londonderry and the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health recorded three further deaths linked to the virus and 2,096 new cases.