They are not above the rules: PSNI should investigate loyalist funeral, says Arlene Foster

Funeral of former UVF man Hugh Hill took place in north Belfast on Friday

The gathering at the funeral of loyalist Hugh ‘Boot’ Hill

First Minister Arlene Foster has said the PSNI should proceed with its investigations into the alleged Covid-19 breaches that took place at a loyalist funeral.

More than 100 people walked behind the UVF flag-covered coffin of Hugh Hill in north Belfast on Friday, the Sunday Life revealed.

Officers watched as the cortege left Hill’s home in Gainsborough Drive en route to Roselawn Cemetery.

PSNI chiefs, who spoke with the organisers beforehand, did not intervene.

It came just days after the funeral of IRA man Eamonn McCourt in Londonderry.

Arlene Foster

That funeral is also being investigated for potential breaches of the Covid-19 regulations.

Under current health regulations, a maximum of 25 people are permitted to attend a funeral.

Funeral of Eamon 'Peggy' McCourt

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, DUP leader Mrs Foster said it was a “huge disappointment” that people are not abiding by the health regulations.

“The rest of us abide by the rules and yet there are groups of people who believe they are above the rules and that is wrong,” she stated.

“Everybody is equal under the law and therefore police should proceed with investigations into [Friday’s] funeral just as I called for investigations into republican funerals that have been taking place as well.”

Mrs Foster added that it was her understanding that police had spoken to the organisers of Hill’s funeral but her party wants to know what was said during that conversation.

“We cannot be facilitating people to break rules, I think that is the key point to all of this,” she continued.

“The rules must be applied equally across society and actually that’s why people are so very annoyed at the moment when they see other people breaching the rules whilst they're keeping to the rules.”

The First Minister also said the PSNI must take action against those who break the guidelines and looks forward to seeing that “in the very near future”.

“We were told last week when we met the Chief Constable that they are investigating the situation in Londonderry and we’re told now they're investigating the funeral on Friday,” said Mrs Foster.

“We await to see what happens but of course justice needs to be speedy and people need to see action and therefore, we look forward to seeing that action in the very near future.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken also told the programme that the police need to be “much more visible” in what they are doing to challenge those who are breaking the rules.

Steve Aiken. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“I think that all funerals should be following the rules and the guidelines no matter where it is,” he said.

“I have had very close friends of mine and family friends of mine, where we have stuck very strictly to the maximum 25.

“We raised this issue with the Chief Constable last week and said the police should be doing something.

“Just to keep on coming in the back and saying, ‘oh yes, we’re looking at it’, there needs to be a push towards enforcement action.

“The police need to be much more visible in what they're doing because it is unacceptable, no matter what side it comes from, it shouldn't be happening.”