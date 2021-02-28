Thirteen people charged with public order offences after anti-lockdown protest in Dublin

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris speaks to the media after a number of people were arrested following an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on Saturday. Photo credit: Damian Eagers/PA Wire

Twins and a father and son were among 13 people charged with public order offences tonight after anti-lockdown demonstrations in Dublin turned violent on Saturday afternoon.

All 13 were charged with being in breach of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act after facing a series of charges, as 12 men and a woman appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at a special sitting of Dublin District Court earlier tonight.

All faced a range of charges, including failing to obey a garda request to leave an area, obstructing or assaulting an officer, and breaching the peace.

It followed a series of violent and distressing scenes in Dublin city centre from lunchtime on Saturday, with gardai forced to baton charge crowds at the southern end of Grafton Street near St Stephen’s Green that had gathered for an anti-lockdown protest.

Missiles and fireworks were launched at a security cordon manned by gardai, who carried out 23 arrests.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the arrests came after efforts to constrain an anti-lockdown left three gardai injured, with one sent to hospital for treatment.

Mr Harris said far-left and far-right groups were involved in the violence.

The scenes have been condemned by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Mr Harris and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

Anti-lockdown protesters had planned to gather in the city before 2pm with demonstrations organised online.

Gardai prepared for the protests by closing a series of public spaces to prevent gatherings that would contravene Level 5 lockdown restrictions. This included closing St Stephen’s Green park, which was shut by the Office of Public Works on foot of a request from An Garda Siochana.

Gardai come up against protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre. Photo credit: Damian Eagers/PA Wire

However, hundreds had gathered in the area and other points across the city centre, including outside the GPO on O’Connell St.

Gardai from across various Dublin districts were dispatched to the scene, with about 125 uniformed personnel, plain clothed gardai, public order units, mounted units and the garda dog unit tasked.

Gardai said they engaged with people who had gathered to break up and leave, initially using peaceful means before scenes turned violent.

A garda spokesman said gardaI were “targeted with fireworks, missiles and spit”, as they were forced to introduce greater enforcement measures as a “last resort” because of “continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations”.

Mobile phone footage circulating of the scenes showed how one garda narrowly avoided being caught by one of the fireworks at the bottom of Grafton St.

This led to 23 arrests, with those detained brought to several garda stations across the city.

Mr Harris earlier today suggested it was lucky so few gardai had been injured, expressing particular concern over the garda who narrowly missed being struck by a firework.

“It was directed at that individual and so we are fortunate they didn’t suffer a serious injury, it was only the individual’s quick thinking that saved him,” he added.

“This was groups working in concert together, as a mob.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin called attacks on gardai “thuggish” and said those who gathered for the protest showed a “complete lack of respect to the people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said fixed-charge notices were issued to many of those who attended, as she condemned today's events.

“This mindless thuggery showed a wilful and blatant disregard for the public health rules which are needed to help us all and keep us safe,” she said.

The AGSI said its thoughts were with colleagues who were left injured.

“To see missiles being deliberately fired and directed into our unarmed members is truly shocking and highlights the dangerous and intensive element of policing this part of Covid-19,” a spokeswoman said.

A special sitting of Dublin District Court was arranged for Saturday night to bring charges against some of those who had been arrested.

All were remanded in custody and consented to bail of €200, to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 5. Bail was granted on condition they abide by Covid-19 regulations, refrain from any unlawful assembly and be of good behaviour.