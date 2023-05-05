Thousands of Northern Ireland children at risk of serious diseases as vaccination rates fall

Top medic warns NI health budget will deliver further blow to services

Northern Ireland is failing to meet a range of vaccination targets leaving thousands of children at risk of developing the likes of sepsis, meningitis, polio, measles and pneumonia.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) has discovered more than 10,000 children have not been fully vaccinated against pneumococcal infections since 2015.

Alarmingly, the organisation’s investigation into pre-school vaccination rates has also found one in three children living in the Belfast Trust area have missed doses of the pneumococcal vaccine (PCV) since 2015. PCV protects against serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections, which can also cause permanent brain damage.

Meanwhile, one in seven children in the trust area have not completed the full course of six-in-one vaccinations over the last seven years.

The six-in-one vaccination programme protects against diptheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hib, polio and hepatitis B infections and is delivered to babies when they are eight, 12 and 16-weeks-old.

The NIAO report also found many pre-school vaccination rates have fallen below the World Health Organization target rate of 95%. Where Northern Ireland had the highest uptake rates in the UK, it has now fallen below Scotland and Wales.

Across Northern Ireland, there are 15,000 children who have not been fully immunised against measles, mumps and rubella over the last seven years.

Northern Ireland’s Comptroller & Auditor General Dorinnia Carville said: “Whilst there is no single reason for the declining rates of vaccination coverage shown, workforce shortages and delivery capacity within GP practices in Northern Ireland are likely to have contributed to the overall trend.

“It is hugely important that there is a comprehensive plan of action to reverse the decline.”

Ms Carville has recommended there are adequate resources within primary care to deliver the childhood vaccination programme, improved recording systems, and clear, fact-based and consistently presented positive messaging to mitigate against genuine uncertainty around vaccination.

However, Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, warned the current budget will impact negatively on services as family doctors work to ensure as many children as possible are vaccinated against potentially deadly diseases.

The health service in Northern Ireland is facing significant budgetary challenges and the GP workforce is already insufficient to cope with demand, with concerns impending cuts will cause further harm to the ability of primary care to deliver a safe and equitable service.

“GPs will always prioritise the likes of children’s services but it may be that other services may be impacted as a result and more problems with access,” he said.

A spokeswoman from the Public Health Agency (PHA) said the fall in vaccination rate is “down to a combination of people forgetting how serious diseases like measles or polio can be, as they have been dramatically reduced or disappeared altogether due to good vaccine uptake in the past, and also the disruption to the routine vaccination programme caused by the Covid pandemic”.