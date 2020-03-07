Three more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Three more conoravirus cases have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of cases in the province to seven.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday evening that three new presumptive positive results for coronavirus have been confirmed.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Further positive tests have been expected and the advice to the public remains unchanged. Northern Ireland is still in the containment phase.

"The latest three cases are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.

"Public Health Agency staff are working quickly to identify contacts the individuals may have had, with the objective of preventing further spread of the virus.

"In line with established protocols, presumptive positive Northern Ireland test results are sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification."

It comes as a new case of coronavirus has been identified in Ireland, bringing the total number of people diagnosed to 19.

The Department of Health confirmed on Saturday that a male, in the east of the country, had travelled from northern Italy.

The HSE said it is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had.