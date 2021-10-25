Top GP raises fresh concerns over nightclub reopening as NI hospitals ‘stretched to the limit’

A Northern Ireland GP has raised fresh concerns over the easing of coronavirus restrictions ahead of Halloween weekend.

Dr Frances O’Hagan from the British Medical Association was speaking on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme as nightclubs in Northern Ireland are set to reopen on October 31.

"We as medics are very concerned about the situation that is facing us at the minute,” she said.

"I’ve got to say, in the first instance, my condolences to every one of those families that have been bereaved in the last week.

"Those are all people with families, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers. Those are all people who have left us in an untimely manner.

"We can’t forget behind all those statistics are real people”.

She said hospitals in Northern Ireland were badly stretched, operating at 107% capacity over the last week.

"That means the hospitals are 100% full and there are 7% extra people in hospitals who don’t have a bed”

"We’re looking at primary care. Last week we saw 240,000 people, that’s over 20,000 people per day.

"That is unprecedented. That is way over and above what we were seeing pre-pandemic….we are stretched to the limit with Covid, with respiratory illnesses.”

She added that extra pressures were building with those on waiting lists unable to access hospital beds.

On the reopening of night clubs at this time, she said: “That makes no sense to me because I understand we need to get the economy going again.

"I understand that nightclubs have been closed and need to get back to whatever it means to learning to live with this virus.

"But if we look around us at other jurisdictions and countries we can see that they are opening this sector but they’re doing it in such a way that they’re looking to see who is vaccinated and who isn’t.”

Dr O’Hagan said her main concern was that one in four people here aged 18-29 were not vaccinated.

"Those are the people likely to go to the nightclubs. So are we really saying that it makes sense to let all the people into the nightclubs without looking?”