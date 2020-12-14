Total consignment of Covid-19 vaccine in NI hits 50,000 as people over 80 set to get it

A further consignment of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Northern Ireland, taking the total here to almost 50,000.

The vaccination programme was launched last Tuesday and is prioritising care home residents and staff. Vaccination of health and social care staff will also be rolled out from next week, as available supplies permit.

Plans are being developed which should allow for the vaccinating of people aged 80 and over to begin.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the news of the latest delivery, adding: "I also want to pay tribute to everyone who has worked so hard on the planning and delivery of this historic vaccination programme."

Further deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are expected later this month.

The roll-out of Northern Ireland's full vaccination programme will be accelerated by the approval of further vaccines.

It is anticipated that the vaccination programme will continue until the summer of 2021.

It will be undertaken on a phased basis, with priority given to age and other clinical vulnerability factors.

Meanwhile, two DUP ministers have announced a partnership with the Irish Government on a near £10m series of academic studies to examine the impacts of coronavirus on various sectors. The projects include studies that relate to meat-processing plants, nursing home design, PPE risk assessment, remote teaching technologies, assessment of patient risk factors as well as long-term impacts of infection and novel therapeutic approaches.

The research projects are part of a coordinated Covid-19 Rapid Response Research, Development and Innovation programme with projects supported by Science Foundation Ireland. They will be led by higher education institutions and involve work with a broad range of organisations including hospitals, government agencies, representative bodies, and industry.

Nine of the research projects will be undertaken as part of a collaborative all-Ireland research partnership supported by funding of £1.29m from the Department for the Economy and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: "This virus knows no frontiers and it is vital that the world-class research strengths of Northern Ireland universities are fully harnessed to address the common challenges we are all now facing right across this island, north and south.

"Collaboration between researchers promotes innovative and impactful outcomes and this has been underlined by the way the global science community has come together to address the threats and opportunities posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is very much part of this wider global effort and I welcome the opportunity it has provided for added-value collaboration across both our jurisdictions."

Nine all-Ireland research projects were supported in areas such as surveillance in wastewater, disruption to food supply chains and a collaboration to investigate potential therapeutics.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots added: "Collaboration with government funders from other regions and countries, can lever significant additional scientific expertise and research capacity for the benefit of all."