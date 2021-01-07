Translink cuts bus and train services for second time after Stormont stay at home order

Translink has slashed the timetables of many services in response to the latest Executive order for the public to stay at home and only carry out essential journeys.

The public transport operator has encouraged passengers to visit its website before travelling for the latest timetable updates set to take effect from Monday, January 11.

Services were cut in response to the pandemic in March last year, when all Translink bus services operated a reduced service timetable and NI Railways worked on a Saturday timetable. Translink also reduced the service timetable for cross-border coach and Enterprise rail services.

The move was approved by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon. She said it will allow Translink to focus its efforts on providing travel for key workers and ensure that people have access to essential services.

"I can assure the public that no geographical area is losing services and people will continue to be able to practise social distancing on our public transport network," she said.

The situation will be kept under review in line with public health advice, she said.

"I would ask everyone only to travel if their journey is essential. If you do need to use public transport for an essential journey, I would again reiterate that people must wear a face covering."

Translink chief executive Chris Conway said the new essential service timetables are based on previous lockdown experiences.

"They will ensure we protect the geographic coverage of the network with reduced frequency in line with what is currently needed given the latest lockdown restrictions, including closure of schools and more people staying at home.

"We will continue to use enhanced cleaning regimes using the latest cleaning technology and long-lasting anti-viral disinfectant that kills viruses and bacteria on contact providing ongoing protection and means our fleet and facilities are cleaner than ever," he said.

For the latest timetable updates use the journey planner or visit the website or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.