Translink receives over 3,000 Covid-related complaints

Translink has received over 3,000 Covid-19 related complaints since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the PSNI has only been informed about eight.

The first happened shortly after the start of lockdown when a passenger spat and coughed in the direction of the driver on the 7A service on the Ormeau Road.

A similar incident occurred when a pupil travelling on a Glider service coughed in the direction of a Customer Revenue Protection officer near St Genevieve's High School in west Belfast.

In both incidents, the PSNI was informed but the only action taken by officers was to attend the school of the pupil involved.

The police were contacted four times because of social distancing concerns.

One of these incidents came about after 30 youths tried to board a bus in Newtownards, despite being refused travel by an inspector.

Twice on the G1 Glider route, the police were called after young people would not socially distance onboard, with another report of passengers not distancing at a city centre bus stop.

In all these incidents, the PSNI provided advice on the situation, but never attended the scene.

Officers only attended two Translink coronavirus-related incidents, both in relation to face masks, which became compulsory on public transport in Northern Ireland on July 3.

On the 12A bus service in the city centre, police responded to a passenger who became abusive towards the driver in relation to wearing a face mask.

Police also attended the scene of another incident after a 'disagreement' about wearing masks between passengers, causing an altercation where people coughed at each other.

Aside from these incidents where the PSNI became involved, there were only five other occasions where Translink staff resorted to contacting their line manager to report coronavirus-related concerns.

In May, a driver complained that Translink was allowing non-essential passengers to travel on its buses.

The complaint led to a meeting with a manager and human resources, where procedures were explained to the driver, and they were provided with a copy of the company guidelines.

Another incident involved a member of public refusing to speak to the bus driver behind the protective screen and got in close proximity to them.

The driver then complained to management, saying they felt uncomfortable in the situation.

The incident was reported to the manager; however the protection screens in place were agreed to be acceptable to both Translink senior management and trade unions.

In two other circumstances, Translink employees reported concerns over social distancing - a train to Portrush in the summer holidays and on the X1 cross border coach.

The only other incident came after a Customer Revenue Protection officer was verbally abused when advising a passenger they must wear a mask on a Glider service.

The incident was reported to a manager, with the officer then being offered welfare support by Translink.

This range of incidents against staff has left union bosses concerned. Davy Thompson of Unite, said: "As frontline service providers, our members have continued to serve throughout this pandemic. They have ensured the provision of much needed transport services for hospital workers and medical staff, as well as those members of the public who have had to travel for essential reasons.

"Unfortunately, a small minority within society believe that frontline staff across all workplace settings are 'fair game' when it comes to abuse."

A Translink spokesperson said: "Passenger safety and that of our staff and the general public continues to be our top priority.

"We have a range of Covid-19 safety measures in place - each bus driver cab has been fitted with a cough screen and there is a cordon around the seats closest to the driver.

"We carry out anti-viral cleaning of vehicles and we have passenger advice signage, hand sanitisers at stations and social distancing measures in place."

The spokesperson also said its compliance rate for face masks is above 85%.