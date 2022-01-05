Translink reveal bus and rail timetable changes from next week

Translink has confirmed timetables on their services are to be changed from next week as a result of increased levels of staff absences linked to Covid.

Translink director of service Ian Campbell said the service is currently running at around 4% of staff absences.

They also said the changes were as a “response to reduced passenger numbers” following guidance by the Executive for people to reduce their contacts and travel, citing the numbers currently at around 60% of pre-Covid levels of demand.

However, the public transport operator said school services and those services at peak times would be prioritised.

They also confirmed there would be no change to services running to and from Londonderry, while the cross border Enterprise service will also remain unaffected.

Translink said the changes would “allow us to put in place contingency plans for increasing levels of Covid absence to give passengers a level of certainty to plan their bus and rail services with confidence”.

They said the changes will be implemented from Monday, January 10, and urged all passengers to familiarise themselves with any changes to their service on Translink’s website.

Mr Campbell said: “The revised timetables allow us to maintain service levels, prioritising school and peak time services and ensuring overall geographic coverage of the network is retained to enable people to continue to travel safely.

“We continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated.

“We would remind everyone that you must, by law, wear a face covering on public transport. The NI Executive recently announced changes to the regulations regarding exemptions and it will be important for everyone to familiarise themselves with changes to the legislation.

“We also encourage everyone to practice good hand hygiene, keep windows open where possible on board, socially distance when possible and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus.

“Customers should familiarise themselves with the latest changes to their specific services in case they need to adapt their usual travel plans.

“For the latest timetable updates use the Journey planner or visit the website www.translink.co.uk or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.”