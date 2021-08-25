Translink to introduce additional bus services in September due to increased demand

Translink has announced additional bus services are to be introduced across the network from September 1.

The public transport operator said the enhanced services on their network are a result of the increased demand with the full return of school pupils in the new term.

They also said easing coronavirus restrictions and the reopening of hospitality has led to a rise in leisure travel and a need to provide more services.

The facility to pay for tickets using physical change as opposed to contactless methods will also return on September 1.

According to Translink, rail timetables will remain unaltered, however they did not rule out “strengthening” some services “where required”.

Translink reminded the public they must continue to wear their face coverings while onboard buses and asked passengers to follow wider public health guidance.

Translink’s director of service operations Ian Campbell said: “We are looking forward to seeing more people back on board.

“Safety is our top priority and we have introduced a range of measures to ensure our network is cleaner than ever using new technology and anti-viral products that continually kill bacteria and viruses.

“We also have protective screens on vehicles and in-stations, PPE for staff, new sanitiser dispensers, good ventilation systems and more safety announcements.

“We would also remind everyone to continue to wear a face covering unless exempt, hand sanitize regularly and continue to use cashless payments. We do plan to re-introduce the change facility for passengers buying tickets on board the bus and train from 1st Sept.

“The public transport network is vital, for the economic, social and environmental well-being of our society.

“We are already seeing more people take the bus and train as an easy and positive step towards tackling the climate crisis and ensuring a cleaner, greener and healthier environment for everyone.

“We would like to thank all our passengers for their ongoing support. I would urge everyone to continue to follow the advice and requirements so we can continue to build customer confidence.

“We’re ready to welcome back more and more customers when they are ready to travel whether connecting to work, education, health, shops, sport or social activities.”

Passengers are advised to check their specific timetable information in advance on the Translink website www.translink.co.uk or by using Translink’s Journey Planner.