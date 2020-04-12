Travel reporter Stephanie Abrams locked down in Larne sells NI tourism sector to native USA

An American travel journalist taking an unexpected extended stay in Co Antrim due to coronavirus travel restrictions hopes to showcase Northern Ireland as a holiday destination for US citizens.

Stephanie Abrams had been expecting to stay in Ireland for a few weeks, but is still here - and there is no sign of when she will be able to get home.

Arriving on February 28, Stephanie was supposed to be back home in Connecticut on March 18.

But far from complaining, the journalist and broadcaster is in no rush to leave, having set up temporary home near Larne.

Ask Stephanie how it feels to be "stuck" in Northern Ireland and she takes issue.

"Ensconced is the word I would use, I'm far from being stuck here," she said.

"There's no better place for me to be right now. This has turned into our coronavoyage, even though we're not really going anywhere!

"And I'm determined to make the best of this, doing all the ground work I can to make sure, when all this is over and the millions of people in the USA itching to get travelling are ready to head off again, that Northern Ireland is top of their list for places to visit." Stephanie's radio show hits around 11m listeners across the United States and her TV shows are watched by millions more.

And while in Northern Ireland she is taking every opportunity to try to get the travel industry ready to burst back into life when restrictions are finally lifted.

Stephanie Abrams is well-known broadcaster in the USA

She added: "I'm trying hard to get the message across that though these are difficult times for the whole of the travel industry, this isn't a time for shutting down.

"This is when Northern Ireland needs to be getting creative, getting ready to attract visitors later this year when so many people starved of their holidays will be looking for somewhere to go.

"I look at the industry here, and have done for many years, and see a fractured industry that's simply not making the best of what's on offer across the whole island of Ireland."

Stephanie, here with her husband and programme producer Mark, had planned to fly from Dublin for Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 18.

But with planes grounded just a couple of days before her departure date, any hopes of making it back to her home town of Lanesborough in Massachusetts were dashed. Instead, she has found her ideal home from home at Corner Cottage in Cairncastle, courtesy of Tim Campbell, the director of the Saint Patrick Centre in Co Down.

"It looks like we'll be here until July at the earliest, possibly even September the way things are going in America," she added.

"In a lot of respects we're lucky to be here. From what we hear of the situation back home, it's getting crazier by the day."

Stephanie's radio shows, TV show and video blogs are available at www.sabrams.com