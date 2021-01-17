Travellers will require negative Covid test before arriving in NI, Department of Health announces, as a further 25 Covid deaths and 822 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 1,606Cases since outbreak now 95,361

International travellers will be required to present a negative Covid test before arriving in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

The rule will come into affect from January 21 and passengers will have to show proof of a test taken within the 72-hour period before departure.

Travel operators will be subject to fines of up to £10,000 if they allow travel in breach of the rule. If a passenger arrives in Northern Ireland without proof of a negative test they will also be subject to a fine, starting at £500.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "This additional measure will provide another layer of protection to help reduce the risk of imported infections, while national lockdown and vaccination take effect.

"The move is in addition to other robust existing measures such as the removal of travel corridors and the self-isolation requirement regardless of pre-departure test result."

The news comes after a further 25 Covid-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday, bringing the death toll here to 1,606.

The highest daily figure for those who have passed away after contracting the virus since the outbreak (26) was reported on Friday.

Of the 25 fatalities outlined on Sunday, 21 happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday, while the remaining four deaths occurred previously.

A further 822 people also tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

There are 840 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 67 in intensive care and 50 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals are at 93% occupancy. A total of 139 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

Meanwhile, Northern Trust chief executive Jennifer Welsh said almost half of all patients in Antrim Area Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, Ms Welsh explained that as of Sunday morning, 30 patients in Antrim Area Hospital’s emergency department have received a decision to admit.

However, there are no beds to accommodate them - 24 of those patients have been waiting for more than 12 hours.

She added that the five health trusts have been working together to help cope with the influx of Covid-19 patients.

Cases by council area:

Newtownabbey: 6,577 cases (+471 in past 7 days) and 157 deaths

Ards and North Down: 4,437 cases (+319 in past 7 days) and 94 deaths

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 11,432 cases (+1,352 in past 7 days) and 178 deaths

Belfast: 18,173 cases (+971 in past 7 days) and 324 deaths

Causeway Coast and Glens: 6,013 cases (+359 in past 7 days) and 129 deaths

Derry City and Strabane: 10,335 cases (+335 in past 7 days) and 114 deaths

Fermanagh and Omagh: 4,874 cases (+404 in past 7 days) and 61 deaths

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 6,059 cases (+391 in past 7 days) and 119 deaths

Mid and East Antrim: 6,032 cases (+419 in past 7 days) and 147 deaths

Mid Ulster: 9,350 cases (+810 in past 7 days) and 136 deaths

Newry, Mourne and Down: 9,203 cases (+799 in past 7 days) and 107 deaths

Not known: 2,826 cases (+252 in past 7 days) and 40 deaths