Tributes paid to Tyrone nurse Pat McManus who died in England after contracting coronavirus

Pat McManus, originally from Strabane, who died after contracting the coronavirus

An NHS nurse from Co Tyrone has died from Covid-19 following a 40-year career saving lives with the health service.

Pat McManus, originally from Strabane, passed away in the early hours of Sunday after contracting the virus.

His devastated brother Martin McManus spoke of the loss of his 60-year-old sibling on social media.

"Very sorry to inform you all about the death of my brother Pat," he wrote on Facebook.

"He passed away last night at 12.55am from Covid-19 that he contracted from a patient at the hospital where he worked."

The late Mr McManus, who lived in the north London area, worked at Stafford County Hospital and was described as a "loveable leader" by those who knew him.

Prior to his death, he had been a nurse for more than 40 years, working at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary before joining Stafford Hospital, where he was a nurse for a decade.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he was "hugely saddened" to hear that Pat "lost his life as he selflessly tried to save others from this awful disease".

A son of the late Peggy McManus, Mr McCrossan said Pat was well known in the local area and he added that his thoughts and prayers are now with his family and friends.

Mr McCrossan added: "He must be remembered as a man who gave his life caring for others in this battle against Covid-19 - one of our NHS heroes."

The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust described him as a "loveable character".

Tracy Bullock, UHNM chief executive, said: "Patrick McManus was an extremely well-liked and valued member of the nursing team at County Hospital, Stafford.

"He was a loveable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients, which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank you messages he received.

"He was an exceptional leader and took staff and students under his wing.

"His big Irish personality will be sorely missed by his friends at UHNM."

Paying tribute, a friend Des Dalton said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of his death.

"'Big Pat' was a big man in every sense. Big in heart and courage.

"A loyal and dedicated gentleman who always put others first," he wrote on Facebook.